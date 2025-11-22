Helen Skelton told us she 'loves' this cult 2-in-1 makeup balm for getting party-ready

The TV star exclusively revealed her beauty rituals to w&h...

Party season is fast approaching (and for some of us, it's already started), so that means we're on the lookout for makeup tips that help us feel like our most glamorous selves.

And who could be better-versed in how to get glam than star of our TV screens, Helen Skelton, who manages to effortlessly segue between early mornings under hot studio lights, the blustery British outdoors, and glitzy red carpet events?

Why Helen Skelton's multi-tasking lip and cheek balm should be in everyone's kit

As a busy television presenter and mum of three, it's no surprise Skelton loves a multitasking beauty buy. When asked about her go-to makeup, she told w&h her best mascara is non-negotiable, saying, "I can skip everything else, but not that. And I love the Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge - it doubles as lip and cheek colour."

It's no wonder this versatile buy is a must-have in Helen's kit - as woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, I've been a fan of this product for years. It's just as good for everyday use as it is to pop into a clutch bag for easy top-ups on a night out. My favourite shade is Calypso Coral, which gives an instantly perky look to sad winter skin.

With Christmas coming up, we also couldn't resist asking Helen about her pre-party getting-ready rituals. "For a proper night out, definitely a gin and tonic while getting ready! When I was younger, all my friends would come round, Mum would make a tray of food, and we’d chat while doing our makeup."

"I still love that ritual, "she concluded, "the getting ready part is as fun as the night out." We couldn't agree more!

Helen is a proud ambassador for GO Outdoors, the UK's biggest outdoor retailer.

