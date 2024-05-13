Heidi Klum's feathered, face-framing layers offer easy impact and volume for summer
For effortless movement and volume, Heidi Klum's layered hairstyle is all the inspiration you need...
Looking for boosted volume with minimal styling? Heidi Klum's layers offer the perfect solution as they frame her face, adding instant movement and chic...
If you were ever in doubt over the fact that feathered layers and shag cuts - like the 'Butterfly Cut' and mullet-style 'Wolf Cut' - are in, despite their presence on the list of 2024 hair trends, Heidi Klum just cinched it. Debuting a fresh, choppy look, the model proved just how flattering a few well-placed layers can be and how easily they can create dimension and naturally, we're obsessed.
So, if you're looking for a new look that is transformative but not drastic, here's why Klum's hairstyle deserves some consideration...
Why Heidi Klum's layers are our go-to for easy summer chic
Taking to Instagram on May 12th, 2024, Heidi Klum graced us with a video capturing her trendy, feathered layers - and the movement they give - in all their glory.
The clip saw the model swish her syrup-like blonde hair, which offered the perfect opportunity to see exactly where her layers fall - in case you were considering a similar look, yourself. Length-wise, Klum's hair is fairly long, however, she has had mid-length layers added throughout the length, as well as shorter layers framing her face and nape - creating that almost octopus-like look, which is very popular right now, especially on social media.
A photo posted by heidiklum on
Layers like Klum's are ideal for adding instant volume and for creating that '90s-style blowout - with the help of the best hair dryer brushes and classic velcro hair rollers, of course. But the versatility doesn't end there. As Klum proves, this hairstyle also looks very stylish when worn straight and could be quite the game-changer if you're feeling uninspired by your current hairstyle - or your hair is on the thinner side.
Equally, this style of cut is perfect for summer, if you're seeking a low-maintenance look - as is Klum's hair colour, what with her darker roots peeking through.
How to recreate Heidi Klum's layered look
To recreate a similar look, you can request some feathered and face-framing layers from your hairdresser - which can be adapted to suit your hair length and face shape. If in doubt, show this video to your hairstylist and they'll be able to discuss your options.
We would then recommend adding a volume-boosting spray or mousse to your haircare arsenal as well as a hot dryer brush - like the Shark Flexstyle.
RRP: £59.99
Woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson loves this tool for a quick and easy blowout: "I use this when my hair is almost dry and curl the ends up and out to create that bouncy look. I also have layers and found this brush helps to define them and add volume."
RRP: £10
To lock in bounce, velcro rollers are a great option. You can either use them on slightly damp hair, allowing your lenghts to dry naturally or straighten, blowdry or curl the hair first, using a hot tool, before rolling them up while they are still warm.
If you have thin hair, one of the best shampoos for fine hair would also make a good addition to your regime. A hairspray is also key for locking in volume.
