The secret behind Gillian Anderson’s chic, long-lasting eye makeup is… lipstick

When Gillian Anderson revealed that she often uses lipstick as eyeshadow, we were a little confused by the trick - but our beauty editor says a swipe of lippy on the eyes is actually very 'flattering' and can be a game-changer for those with dry lids.

We're always up for trying unconventional makeup hacks, whether it's tried-and-tested like the 100-year-old trick that makes makeup last longer or something a little more recent like the tan-touring trend. We're usually pleasantly surprised with the results, but we were still a little apprehensive when Gillian Anderson revealed her beauty secret - using lipstick as eyeshadow.

Speaking to Sheer Luxe, Gillian shared, "My unconventional beauty tip is making lipstick multitask. I use mine as an eyeshadow." She admitted that people might think it sounded weird, but, she said, "It’s actually very effective as it doesn’t budge, gives great colour pay-off and gives the eyes a bit of depth – I’m talking neutral tones only though."

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think of all the best cream eyeshadows and best eyeshadow sticks we've seen coming onto the market recently, they are lipstick-like in their consistency. Crease- and smudge-proof, they're so easily applied with just your fingertips, and that makes them a super speedy option for rushed morning routines. Plus, you can create a super cohesive and flattering look by using that very same lipstick as your blusher too.

It's a trick woman&home's digital beauty editor Fiona McKim loves - and she isn't surprised Gillian adores it too. "On the face of it, wearing lipstick on your eyelids sounds a bit strange - but we all know Gillian's a smart cookie, and there is logic to this."

She explains, "Cream formulas tend to be very flattering and easily blended compared with powders generally, and most lipsticks contain hydrating ingredients that will be very forgiving on dry skin."

So what should you do if you, like Gillian, want to turn your lippy into a multi-tasking giant? "If you're giving this a go, you'll want to pick a fairly matte, high-pigment lippie, as anything too sheer or glossy will slip around and collect in creases," Fiona explains. "I'd use an eye primer first - especially if you have oily eyelids or hooded eyes - then dab the lipstick on with your finger for a sheer wash."

Before going in and dabbing the lipstick across your lids, there's also shade to consider. Fiona says, "Colour is important, obviously. A brown-toned nude would work nicely across a range of skin tones."

Is it unconventional? Sure! But if you're planning a trip and want to travel light (meaning your best eyeshadow palettes need to be left at home) or you're an eyeshadow novice looking for an easy way to get a super chic look, Gillian's trick is sure to be a new go-to.

