We put this 100-year-old trick to the test, to see whether it actually makes makeup last longer
Rivalling some of the best setting sprays on the market, this century-old trick is the answer to makeup longevity
It claims the ability to lock your makeup in place with a natural-looking finish, so our beauty team put this makeup-prolonging trick to the ultimate test.
Using one of the best makeup setting sprays is an unmissable step in many of our daily beauty routines, thanks to its magical power to shield your makeup from smudging, fading or transferring. So, naturally, my interest was piqued when I saw this century-old trick trending on social media, which claimed it could set your makeup, reduce shine, minimise pores and banish cakiness.
While I couldn't quite get my head around how a sodden cotton round wouldn't simply remove the makeup just applied, I decided to put the trick to the test. Yes, I compared two makeup looks after a full day's wear, one was set with a makeup setting spray and the other with an ice-cold cotton round, to see which one stood the test of time best. Spoiler: the entire beauty team were shocked at the results.
My honest review of the century-old makeup setting trick
The trick in question involves submerging a cotton round, such as D.A.Y Cotton Rounds, into a glass of ice-cold water, before wringing it out and gently pressing it onto the skin after applying makeup. While this helps to cool and soothe the complexion, it also removes excess powders (which can cause makeup to look cakey), sets the makeup in place and helps prevent transferring. The outcome should reveal a natural, radiant complexion that will last all day long.
Even celebrity makeup artist, Lisa Eldridge, has tried her hand at the trick. In a video posted to TikTok she explains: "This technique helps with longevity similarly to setting sprays, but the cotton pads also help to remove excess powder."
One scroll through the comment section of the video unveils a plethora of people who have relied on this trick for years. One user shared a testament to its staying power, saying: "I’m a theatre actress, this was our method," while another revealed this was an essential step in her makeup routine 40 years ago: “I did this in the '80s and '90s.”
My verdict on the 100 year old makeup trick
I must admit, although I was intrigued as to whether this trick would work, I was also very sceptical of trying it out. As someone with a combination complexion that can float between excessively oily and dry, my makeup can tend to slip and slide around throughout the day. Setting sprays and rose water sprays play an essential role within my everyday beauty routine to ensure my skin stays hydrated whilst locking my makeup in place.
For context, my go-to setting spray for the most part keeps my makeup in place but I do sometimes notice cakiness and my blemishes starting to peep through, especially in the crevices of my face (ie. around my eyes and nose). So, as you can imagine, I didn't have high hopes for this decade-old trick, but that was where I was wrong.
First and foremost, applying the ice cold cotton rounds offered a cooling and refreshing sensation on my skin. After 15 minutes my makeup felt like it was locked in place (even more so than after setting spray) and my skin had a natural matte finish with a fresh-faced glow on the high points of my face. After a full eight-hour day at work, I was shocked to see that my makeup looked like I had just applied it. Despite the typical shininess adorning my forehead, my complexion looked seamlessly natural and radiant.
Now I'm looking at the side-by-side comparison of my testing photos, I can certainly say that I prefer the look of my makeup when set in place with the iced water cotton round trick. While it is slightly time-consuming for my daily routine, I'll be whipping this trick out for special occasions or events where I need my makeup to last all day.
After being taken aback at the promising results, I managed to convince Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson to also try her hand at the trick to see whether she felt equally as surprised. Naomi shared my scepticism prior to trying this trick: "The idea of dabbing something wet over my freshly made-up face was enough to make me shudder but actually, I was delighted to find that no smearing (or ruining of any kind) occurred."
While Naomi noted the refreshing icy chill on her skin during application, it was the results afterwards that impressed her: "I noticed that my complexion looked more glowy and my foundation less cakey in some areas where it tends to dry and collect (like around my nose and chin)." However, as someone with fairly dry skin, Naomi did point out one drawback: "I did find that my skin felt a little bit tighter afterwards. I have quite dry skin, so perhaps the cotton pad removed some much-needed hydration."
Our favourite makeup setting sprays
While the trick had promising results, we can't fault how setting sprays have time-saving convenience on their side. So, if you're in the market for a quality setting spray that offers similar long-lasting results, we've rounded up three of our beauty team's favourite picks.
RRP: £32
Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Setting Spray is a favourite of Naomi's thanks to its lightweight formula, which is packed full of skin-loving ingredients such as aloe vera, Japanese green tea and aromatic resin. Not only does this spray work to prime and finish your makeup, it also works to smooth, hydrate and prevent pores from blocking - all while boasting a fresh and floral scent.
RRP: £5.99
For an affordable option, Barry M's Fresh Face Dewy Setting Spray is Sennen's go-to. Formulated with cucumber extract and snow mushroom for hydration, this setting spray locks makeup in place for all day wear, while imparting an enviable healthy glow on your complexion.
RRP: £28.50
Earning the top spot in our guide to the best makeup setting sprays available on the market, Urban Decay's cult classic All Nighter Setting Spray is hailed for its ability to keep makeup in place all day long, without any fading, transferring or settling into fine lines. The result? A smoother, hydrated and revitalised complexion.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
