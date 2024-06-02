Eva Mendes' chic and minimalistic manicure proves that summer isn't all about bold brights

Offering warmth and elegance, Eva Mendes' nails are the perfect example of why nude hues are reliable staples in your rotation - especially in the summertime...

While all the usual suspects are topping the 2024 nail trends for summer, from bright coral nails to cool mint looks, for those feeling a tad uninspired by the current colour palette - or prefer a more understated finish - Eva Mendes' rosy nude manicure offers the perfect reprieve. Not only are her nails chic and infinitely versatile (working for both occasion settings and every day) but they add just enough warmth to compliment your summery attire and glowy makeup, proving that, if nothing else, a nude will always see you right.

Mendes' choice of nail shape also manages to elevate subtle hue, affording a signature and low-maintenance manicure that goes with everything - and transcends the seasons. So, if this sounds like the sort of reliable look you'd like to add to your wheelhouse, here's how to recreate it...

Why Eva Mendes' nails are the rosy summer staple you need to try

Taking to Instagram on May 28, 2024 to share her go-to choice of earrings this summer (gold hoops, in case you're wondering), along with a subtle but radiant makeup look we plan to replicate STAT, our eyes were immediately drawn to the actor's nails.

Opting for classic almond nails, Mendes debuted a soft, warm nude - reminiscent of Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk shade, but a tad less pink. The colour perfectly complimented her coppery hair as well as her rosy lip and blush combination.

When summer hits, it's easy to get caught up in the vibrant pink nail shades and aquatic blues, but if you're a lover of neutral nails and find they suit your talons best, Mendes proves that they're just as welcome (and not to mention, stylish) now as they are during any other season. And while some may class them as overdone or 'boring', nudes - like that of Bubble Bath nails, milky white manicures and of course, signature reds - are considered timeless for a reason and when paired with a shape like almond or squoval, they never fail to deliver a chic look.

How to recreate Eva Mendes' nude nails

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Shade "Dulce de Leche" View at Amazon RRP: £17.50 Offering a gel-like shine with no UV lamp required, along with the perfect wash of rosy-nude, this OPI shade is a close match to Eva Mendes' nail colour. Beauty Pie Flexiglass™ UV Top Coat View at Beauty Pie RRP: £7 members price/ £20 non-members For boosted shine, this top coat from Beauty Pie protects your manicure from colour fade and adds a reflective, gel-like gleam. L'Occitane Shea Nail Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15.50 Infused with shea oil, this luxe cuticle oil works to nourish and condition your nails and cuticles, promoting a healthier and more polished manicure - and it comes with an easy, no-mess brush applicator.

Now, onto the fun part - recreating Mendes' nails. As mentioned, the star opted for almond nails, so we recommend following suit. That said, the beauty of nude shades is that they suit all nail lengths and shapes, so you can easily adapt Mendes' choice of nail colour to suit your preferences.

We'd also suggest maintaining your cuticle and applying a strengthening base coat - like OPI's Nail Envy (at Amazon). Then, simply take your chosen rose-nude and apply two to three coats to your nails, to achieve streak-free and even coverage. As a final flourish, top the colour with a clear, high-shine base coat, followed by a drop of cuticle oil to each nail.

If you get your nails done professionally, simply show Mendes' Instagram post as a reference and your artist can take it from there.