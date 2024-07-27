Eva Longoria's chic ponytail is the effortless alternative to a bun this season

If you're on the hunt for an elevated daytime look or an occasion style that doesn't require you to wrestle every last strand into a scalp-straining bun, Eva Longoria's ponytail offers the perfect, glamorous solution...

With the 2024 hair trends being packed with endless iterations on the bob hairstyle, along with minimalistic updos - like the wispy, wavy bun and popular slicked-back finish - often, the humble ponytail can get overlooked. Thankfully, Eva Longoria is seeking to rectify this, having debuted the perfect occasion-ready look, that ticks both the polished and effortless boxes with the help of one key styling choice.

So, for anyone seeking a departure from overdone updos or styling their hair down, that doesn't require more time or professional know-how - especially if you have longer lengths - here's why Longoria's wavy pony poses the perfect inspo...

Why Eva Longoria's ponytail is the effortless alternative to a bun this season

Stepping out for the Global Gift Gala on July 21st in Marbella, Spain, Eva Longoria donned a red satin gown, complimented by an equally chic updo - but not just any old updo, a ponytail.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniel Perez/ Stringer)

The pony in question was secured quite high on the back of her head, affording a lifted look and while the hair on her crown was smoothed back, her actual ponytail boasted bouncy curls - offering an effortless finish, without detracting from her look.

Adding a wave or curl to the length of your ponytail is such an easy way to add interest to an otherwise simplistic style, not to mention versatile - as you can easily add a few wispy tendrils to frame your face, for a more 'undone' effect. The hairstyle is also a great option for those who still want the length of their hair visible but don't want to wear it completely down. Longoria's hair length allows for the ponytail to swish elegantly around her neck, with her voluminous curls visible in many of the pictures from the event.

Another detail we spotted, which helped elevate the style was Longoria's choice of parting. Instead of opting for a fully brushed back look - a classic way to wear a pony - there is a clear middle parting, which adds extra polish.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to recreate Eva Longoria's ponytail

The beauty of this look lies in its simplicity. Begin by curling the entirety of your hair - not skipping on your best heat protection spray step - before ensuring your hair is parted down the middle. Then gather your hair up into a ponytail, smoothing the strands around your face back, before securing it with a hair tie or scrunchie. Aim to tie your ponytail quite high on the back of your head - like Longoria's - and use a styling cream (like Color Wow's One Minute Transformation styling cream) or oil to achieve a similar, frizz-free and slicked-back look. And in case you're after an even more time-saving method, you can simply tie your hair up first before then curling the strands of your ponytail.

If you have naturally curly hair, this a great hairstyle option for you. Simply focus on smoothing back the hair on your crown back, aided with an oil or styling gel, before securing your pony - then we recommend using a curling cream (like Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream, at Look Fantastic) to add extra definition.

For another easy elevation, you can also use a strand of your hair to wrap around your choice of hair tie, to disguise it.