Andie MacDowell's chic occasion-ready look is a lesson in elevating grey hair through makeup

Andie MacDowell's elegant occasion-ready look just taught us a lesson in ensuring the choice of colours in our beauty arsenal work to elevate our hair colour - and, naturally, we're taking notes...

Whilst makeup trends have been kept minimal this year, with the likes of pearlescent skin and the ‘sporty blush’ placement trick gaining popularity, if the recent array of red carpets has taught us anything, it’s that the classic Hollywood glam certainly isn’t going anywhere soon. But, for those looking to complement their grey hair, Andie MacDowell's red carpet makeup look just proved the importance in picking the right shades to release your tresses' inner shine.

So, if bold lips and metallic shadows are more up your street but you’re unsure as to which of the best cream eyeshadows and long-lasting lipsticks you need in your makeup kit to achieve the look, we’ve got you covered…

Why we're loving Andie MacDowell's silver eyeshadow and pink lip look

Taking to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on the 24th May 2024, the actress adorned a head-turning gold embellished gown, but it was her cohesive hair and makeup look that stole the show.

Her blushed complexion was accompanied by a glam-rock inspired metallic silver eyeshadow and paired with a satin-finish soft rosy pink lipstick, complementing her wavy silver locks. The result? An occasion-ready sultry glow from within look that we've been desperate to recreate.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor)

Whether you’re heading out for dinner or to a dressy event, this look is perfect when stepping out for the evening. Offering effortless elegance, this bold look is easy to achieve at home whilst providing maximum effect - you just need a few simple products in your beauty arsenal…

How to recreate Andie MacDowell's look

MAC Cosmetics Dazzleshadow Extreme Small Eyeshadow in shade 'Discotheque' View at Boots RRP: £22 When recreating MacDowell's molten metallic eye look, a shadow like this one from MAC would do the trick. Its pearlescent pigment formula boasts a cream-like texture for a wet-look finish. Offering up to 12 hours of wear, simply glide on using your fingertips for a quick and easy application. No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick in shade 'Rose Mist' View at Boots RRP: £10.95 For that rosy pout, this No7 lipstick is a great option. Offering up to 8 hours of hydration, its moisturising formula doesn't compromise on the colour whilst leaving behind a satin sheen. REFY Cream Blush in shade 'Malaya' View at Selfridges RRP: £14 To add a pop of colour to your cheeks, invest in an easy-to-apply cream blush. This hailed option from REFY has a buildable formula that can be applied with a brush or your fingers to achieve that healthy glow finish - we'd recommend shade 'Malaya', a cool dusty pink to complement the rosy lip.

To recreate this look, first, prep your skin with a hydrating moisturiser before grabbing your go-to dewy base product - we’d recommend a best lightweight foundation, like the Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation. Next, apply your bronzer around the perimeter of your face and your cream blush to the apples of your cheeks - tip, use your fingertips to tap the product in for a natural, soft-focus look or use a brush for a more cohesive blend.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Turning your attention to the eyes, the first step is to blend a transitional warm brown shade into the crease of your lid. Then, take your metallic shadow and swipe onto the centre of your eyelid using your fingertip, this will ensure the shadow achieves its maximum pigmented potential. Complete the eye look by adding a kohl eyeliner into your waterline and a volumising mascara to your lashes - such as the Pat McGrath FetishEyes Mascara. Finally, pop your rosy satin lipstick onto your pout - whether you use a lip liner prior is optional.

And voilà, your red-carpet ready glam is complete!