The unconventional but flattering blush placement everyone's loving for summer

Coined the 'Boyfriend Blush' on social media, this unconventional makeup placement is trending for summer and touted to offer the perfect, naturally-occurring flush to your cheeks - so, of course, we've quizzed the pros on exactly how to achieve the youthful look...

Like that of contour and bronzer, our best cream blushes can wield great power in our beauty routine. Indeed, where you choose to apply your rosy powders or liquid formulas can have very transformative effects on the overall look and structure of your face, whilst also delivering a flattering glow to your cheeks. Following the line of your cheekbones, for instance, can afford a lifted look, while blending a dot or two across your cheeks gives a sunkissed appearance (minus any actual sun damage). As of 2024 though, there's another placement making the rounds, that calls back to the '90s and looks to mimic a natural, 'exerted' tint.

'Boyfriend Blush' as it's known across social media, offers a flush akin to the kind that spreads across your cheeks after an embarrassing encounter, a 20-minute run or a walk in frigid temperatures - and is surprisingly flattering. Thus we've asked the makeup experts how to adapt the look for both mature skin and everyday wear...

What is the 'Boyfriend Blush' trend?

As mentioned the look has become something of an internet phenomenon and is tipped to be the go-to placement for blush this summer - and for good reason.

It first crossed our radar when makeup artist, Mallory Osses declared the trend's return. As a way to capture the essence of the look, which Mallory says has been around for decades, both on and off the runway, she then showed images of both Prince William and Harry in their early 20s and explained that "they both have this flush that goes down and it just looks youthful, sporty."

Simone Otis, makeup artist for 19/99 Beauty - who has previously worked with the likes of Sandra Oh and Tilda Swinton - elaborates further: "What is called “boyfriend blush” is what I would call a ruddy complexion, or sporty blush. The boyfriend blush trend is when you place your preferably reddish-toned blush lower on the cheeks, it mimics the look you get when you have been exerting yourself or spent time out in frigid temps and you get a flush."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

Otis notes that this style of 'ruddy complexion' is naturally occurring and has been around for decades, beloved for offering a youthful effect: "It’s actually caused by dilated blood vessels and/or broken capillaries. It has been a look that appears in the beauty trend cycle often - think Micheal Kors runway shows in the late 90’s and early aughts. It can be very pretty, youthful-looking and give your face some subtle shaping."

(Image credit: Getty Images/ PL Gould/Images Press)

How to replicate the 'Boyfriend Blush' look?

Writer's pick Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush in Shade "Storm" View at Sephora RRP: £22 Glossier's Cloud Paint is the perfect option for a 'Boyfriend Blush' look, it blends beautifully and is available in eight flattering shades. We recommend 'Storm,' a terracotta-like hue, for the perfect natural flush. ILIA Multi-Stick View at SpaceNK RRP: £36 Offering both a cheek and lip tint, this ILIA Multi-stick is available in several natural-looking hues, that diffuse easily into the skin and can be applied with both your fingers or a brush. NUDESTIX Nudies Bloom All Over Face Dewy Blush Colour View at Look Fantastic RRP: £30 This blush stick features a fluffy blending brush and offers a dewy, rosy glow to the skin. It blends like a dream and can also be applied to the lips.

Now onto how we achieve this fresh and youthful blush - Otis says placement over precision is key to creating boyfriend blush: "Find the apple of the cheek, place the blush colour there and blend down into the hollow below the apple and continue toward the jawbone."

As for which of the best blushers to use, for textured and mature skin, Otis recommends using a cream formula, as opposed to powder blush and says to blend, "the product with the warmth of your fingertips will give the most natural look." Otis adds that while you can, of course, still use a powder, she would suggest a cream formula for this look (and recommends the multi-purpose 19/99 Beauty Precision Colour pencils in 'Voros' or 'Rozsa') as they are easier to blend. A cream formula can melt into the skin, offering more of a diffused 'lived-in' look.

If you want extra impact thought, Otis says to: "layer a powder blush overtop that is in the same colour family as the cream colour you use."

A makeup artist's guide to 'Boyfriend Blush' placement:

Start at the apples of your cheek: "Using a blush brush or even better your fingertips, place the blush onto the apple of the cheek."

"Using a blush brush or even better your fingertips, place the blush onto the apple of the cheek." Blend downward: Otis says to work the blush into the apples whilst, "also working the blush down toward the jawbone. Be sure to keep the intensity of colour just below the apple and don’t above that."

Otis says to work the blush into the apples whilst, "also working the blush down toward the jawbone. Be sure to keep the intensity of colour just below the apple and don’t above that." Diffuse the edges: Otis says to blend around the edges of your blush, "for a seamless look."

Otis says to blend around the edges of your blush, "for a seamless look." For added impact: "Use a powder blush in the same tone and layer that overtop of the cream one - keeping the majority of colour on the apple of the cheek and just below." Otis also says to avoid formulas with shimmer, "for the most natural look."

What effect does lower blush placement give?

The key difference between your typical blush application and this sporty-looking flush is the placement. While placing our cheek products higher up, following the line of our cheekbones has been popular for a sculpted and lifted look, a lower position can be equally as flattering.

"Everyone looks good with a flush, subtle or full-on," muses Otis, "it is a pretty and fresh look for the skin. It also gives the face some subtle shaping, not as strong as contouring."