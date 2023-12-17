I swore by the famous ILIA Multi-Stick but this £15 cheaper blush has converted me
ILIA's Multi-Stick has my heart but this surprise alternative has saved me £15 and is ticking all my blush boxes...
I'm a self-proclaimed blush connoisseur, whose entire makeup routine hinges on the perfect, natural-looking flush. Up until now, ILIA's famous Mult-Stick fulfilled that assignment but after discovering this cheaper - but no less effective option - my allegiance is wavering.
If I had to choose just one makeup product to use for the rest of my life, my best cream blush would win out every single time. That being said though, in my experience, finding a blush that delivers both radiance and pigment without causing the pilling of all my best foundations, is no easy feat. The colour might be perfect but more often than not, the formula becomes patchy, or clings to dry spots that I never knew existed and worst of all, fades after a matter of hours. So, when I got my hands on ILIA's cult-favourite Multi-Stick, it was love at first apply. The only drawback is the price point.
Each tube costs £36 and when mine ran out in November, I could not bring myself to repurchase - what with Christmas and all its expenses approaching. That's where a certain alternative enters my tragic tale and let's just say, with a £15 difference and a very similar dewy finish, it has a rather happy ending...
The £21 blush I'll be wearing instead of ILIA's this Christmas
Now, don't get me wrong, my ILIA Multi-Stick (in shade "At Last", in case you were wondering) and I, are not parting ways forever. I'll always recommend it to friends and when I have some surplus funds to spend on myself, we will be reunited. Until then though, my blush game is not suffering thanks to another popular cream number.
My OG
RRP: £36
This multi-purpose lip and blush stick is available in ten gorgeous shades, all of which offer a very natural-looking flush. It blends like a dream and instantly brings a healthy radiance to your skin, thanks to its blend of avocado oil and Vitamin E.
I wear the shade "At Last" which gives the cheeks a mauve/berry hue.
Glowy but natural-looking
RRP: £21
Available in six flattering shades, this silicone-free, vegan and
cruelty-free crème blush offers a "second-skin" flush to the face that looks so healthy and radiant. It's also infused with aloe vera and green tea extract to nourish your skin while you wear it and can also be worn as a lip tint.
I use the shade "After Hours", which offers a perfect purple-red, berry hue.
Tower 28's Beach Please Luminous Tinted Balm has blown me away with its dewy and oh-so-natural finish. A little goes a long way with this stuff and once applied, it just melts into the skin, giving my cheeks a healthy flush, which actually lasts.
Like ILIA's stick, it's multi-purpose and can be used as a lip tint, with a slight shine and light-weight, lip balm feel.
I opted for the shade "After Hours" which offers a similar berry-hue to my staple ILIA blush and I was surprised by how well it blends into the skin with both my fingers and a brush. Again, a little goes a long way, which for the price makes this feel like a very cost-effective buy. Formula-wise, it reminds me of Glossier's Cloud Paint blushes, so if you're already a fan this could be a great option for you.
All in all, it's a great product that will only elevate your beauty arsenal - plus the packaging is so cute - making it a great gift or stocking filler this Christmas.
Naomi is a Beauty Writer from Woman&Home, where she covers everything from skincare to beauty trends, as well as reviewing products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She specialises in feature and e-commerce writing and has previously worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok trends to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. During her time on this title, she also reviewed beauty and skincare products and was commissioned to design some illustrations for one of the team's relationship features.
Before that, Naomi also worked across both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on the best perfumes and must-have beauty buys, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
