I swore by the famous ILIA Multi-Stick but this £15 cheaper blush has converted me

I'm a self-proclaimed blush connoisseur, whose entire makeup routine hinges on the perfect, natural-looking flush. Up until now, ILIA's famous Mult-Stick fulfilled that assignment but after discovering this cheaper - but no less effective option - my allegiance is wavering.

If I had to choose just one makeup product to use for the rest of my life, my best cream blush would win out every single time. That being said though, in my experience, finding a blush that delivers both radiance and pigment without causing the pilling of all my best foundations, is no easy feat. The colour might be perfect but more often than not, the formula becomes patchy, or clings to dry spots that I never knew existed and worst of all, fades after a matter of hours. So, when I got my hands on ILIA's cult-favourite Multi-Stick, it was love at first apply. The only drawback is the price point.

Each tube costs £36 and when mine ran out in November, I could not bring myself to repurchase - what with Christmas and all its expenses approaching. That's where a certain alternative enters my tragic tale and let's just say, with a £15 difference and a very similar dewy finish, it has a rather happy ending...

The £21 blush I'll be wearing instead of ILIA's this Christmas

Now, don't get me wrong, my ILIA Multi-Stick (in shade "At Last", in case you were wondering) and I, are not parting ways forever. I'll always recommend it to friends and when I have some surplus funds to spend on myself, we will be reunited. Until then though, my blush game is not suffering thanks to another popular cream number.

My OG ILIA Multi-Stick View at Sephora RRP: £36 This multi-purpose lip and blush stick is available in ten gorgeous shades, all of which offer a very natural-looking flush. It blends like a dream and instantly brings a healthy radiance to your skin, thanks to its blend of avocado oil and Vitamin E. I wear the shade "At Last" which gives the cheeks a mauve/berry hue. Glowy but natural-looking TOWER 28 Beach Please Luminous Tinted Balm View at Cult Beauty RRP: £21 Available in six flattering shades, this silicone-free, vegan and

cruelty-free crème blush offers a "second-skin" flush to the face that looks so healthy and radiant. It's also infused with aloe vera and green tea extract to nourish your skin while you wear it and can also be worn as a lip tint. I use the shade "After Hours", which offers a perfect purple-red, berry hue.

Tower 28's Beach Please Luminous Tinted Balm has blown me away with its dewy and oh-so-natural finish. A little goes a long way with this stuff and once applied, it just melts into the skin, giving my cheeks a healthy flush, which actually lasts.

Like ILIA's stick, it's multi-purpose and can be used as a lip tint, with a slight shine and light-weight, lip balm feel.

I opted for the shade "After Hours" which offers a similar berry-hue to my staple ILIA blush and I was surprised by how well it blends into the skin with both my fingers and a brush. Again, a little goes a long way, which for the price makes this feel like a very cost-effective buy. Formula-wise, it reminds me of Glossier's Cloud Paint blushes, so if you're already a fan this could be a great option for you.

All in all, it's a great product that will only elevate your beauty arsenal - plus the packaging is so cute - making it a great gift or stocking filler this Christmas.