Achieve Kate Middleton's voluminous blowout with this Revlon styling brush - now 52% off for Amazon Prime Day

The viral Revlon One-Stop styling brush is just £29.99 for Amazon Prime Day and will help you achieve Kate's signature blowout...

Kate Middleton blowout Revlon One-Step brush - Catherine, Princess of Wales is pictured with a fringe and blown-out, curly hair during a visit to the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Love the Princess of Wales's wispy bangs and glamorous blown-out waves? This cult-favourite Revlon One-Step brush will help you steal the chic look and it's more than half-price off right now!

The Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are in and among the copious makeup and skincare bargains is a very tempting 52% reduction on the TikTok-favourite Revlon One-Step Styling brush - which is the ultimate tool for achieving the Princess of Wales's signature blowout.

Stepping out in September 2023, Kate Middleton ditched her side-parting and debuted a glam new layered hairstyle, complete with fluffy curtain bangs. And while fringes are notorious for being somewhat high-maintenance, this stylingbrush makes recreating her look the work of moments... 

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, Was £62.99
A blowout essentia...

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, Was £62.99 Now £29.99 | Amazon

This Revlon brush acts as both a dryer and styler, delivering glamorous volume to your hair, whilst simultaneously reducing frizz and boosting shine. 

View Deal

 Of course, a few of Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare heroes (like Kate's Kérastase shampoo) are also included in the sale but if you've been loving her new hairdo, this hot brush deserves a spot in your hair tool arsenal.

Kate Middleton pictured with curtain bangs and curls during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in October 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Aside from going viral on social media for being a budget alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, this brush promises volume and definitely delivers. Not only that, it's also ideal for styling fringes, like Kate's and adding a soft, natural-looking wave to your hair. 

This brush is currently reduced from £62.99 to just £29.99 (that's an incredible 52% off) and, while there are plenty of ghd Prime Day deals currently live, this brush is multi-use and can smooth your hair - for a sleek and voluminous look - or add some light waves and definition to your layers. It can also be used as a dryer, with its ceramic and ionic technology reducing frizz, leaving your hair shiny and healthy-looking. It also helps to reduce damage thanks to its even distribution of heat through the lengths of your hair.

Tips on achieving Kate Middleton's blowout

When it comes to recreating Kate's voluminous look, start with slightly damp hair and don't forget to apply heat protectant spray or mousse.

Then we'd recommend sectioning out your hair and loosely wrapping it around the brush, positioning the styler up and away from your face, to achieve height at your roots. Once the strand is finished, you can also twirl it with your finger whilst the hair is still warm to create a soft wave.

For your fringe, you can either curl your hair upwards, with your bangs up and around the barrel of the brush or position your hair over the barrel - this is a good method if you have a full, block fringe. Then follow up with a good hairspray, like this L'Oreal Elnett one (available at Amazon).

For more defined curls, use a curling wand before styling your bangs with the One-Step. 

Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

