Achieve Kate Middleton's voluminous blowout with this Revlon styling brush - now 52% off for Amazon Prime Day
The viral Revlon One-Stop styling brush is just £29.99 for Amazon Prime Day and will help you achieve Kate's signature blowout...
Love the Princess of Wales's wispy bangs and glamorous blown-out waves? This cult-favourite Revlon One-Step brush will help you steal the chic look and it's more than half-price off right now!
The Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are in and among the copious makeup and skincare bargains is a very tempting 52% reduction on the TikTok-favourite Revlon One-Step Styling brush - which is the ultimate tool for achieving the Princess of Wales's signature blowout.
Stepping out in September 2023, Kate Middleton ditched her side-parting and debuted a glam new layered hairstyle, complete with fluffy curtain bangs. And while fringes are notorious for being somewhat high-maintenance, this stylingbrush makes recreating her look the work of moments...
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer,
Was £62.99 Now £29.99 | Amazon
This Revlon brush acts as both a dryer and styler, delivering glamorous volume to your hair, whilst simultaneously reducing frizz and boosting shine.
Of course, a few of Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare heroes (like Kate's Kérastase shampoo) are also included in the sale but if you've been loving her new hairdo, this hot brush deserves a spot in your hair tool arsenal.
Aside from going viral on social media for being a budget alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, this brush promises volume and definitely delivers. Not only that, it's also ideal for styling fringes, like Kate's and adding a soft, natural-looking wave to your hair.
This brush is currently reduced from £62.99 to just £29.99 (that's an incredible 52% off) and, while there are plenty of ghd Prime Day deals currently live, this brush is multi-use and can smooth your hair - for a sleek and voluminous look - or add some light waves and definition to your layers. It can also be used as a dryer, with its ceramic and ionic technology reducing frizz, leaving your hair shiny and healthy-looking. It also helps to reduce damage thanks to its even distribution of heat through the lengths of your hair.
Tips on achieving Kate Middleton's blowout
When it comes to recreating Kate's voluminous look, start with slightly damp hair and don't forget to apply heat protectant spray or mousse.
Then we'd recommend sectioning out your hair and loosely wrapping it around the brush, positioning the styler up and away from your face, to achieve height at your roots. Once the strand is finished, you can also twirl it with your finger whilst the hair is still warm to create a soft wave.
For your fringe, you can either curl your hair upwards, with your bangs up and around the barrel of the brush or position your hair over the barrel - this is a good method if you have a full, block fringe. Then follow up with a good hairspray, like this L'Oreal Elnett one (available at Amazon).
For more defined curls, use a curling wand before styling your bangs with the One-Step.
