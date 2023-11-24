Shark's FlexStyle is £185 cheaper than the Airwrap for Black Friday (and I like it just as much)
If you're shopping for the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday but don't like the look of the pretty hefty price tag, the Shark FlexStyle is almost half the price and I think it's just as good
Here at w&h, we've been busy running our Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals page for the last few days, but there's one deal that we think has been overlooked this Black Friday.
While the Dyson Airwrap is one of the hottest hair stylers money can buy, the Shark FlexStyle is a cheaper alternative that achieves a shockingly similar result.
The Dyson and Shark, both hot styling tools, certainly look like kindred multi-stylers - the design, feel, and marketing are all very similar - however, the price tag varies significantly between the brands even with the Black Friday beauty deals flying around. Although the £80 off Dyson Airwrap saving we're seeing at a number of retailers is nothing to scoff at, you can also save £54 on the Shark FlexStyle, which makes it £185 less than the Dyson for Black Friday.
Our editor tested the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer every week and for a year, and declares why it might well outshine the Dyson in the battle of Shark FlexStyle vs Dyson Airwrap.
Black Friday Shark FlexStyle deal
Shark FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer:
was £269, now £215 at John Lewis (save £54)
Featuring a diffuser for curly hair, as well as two smoothing brushes and interchangeable barrels for curling, the Shark FlexStyle is a great alternative if the Dyson Airwrap is out of budget.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer:
was £479.99 now £399.99 (save £80) at Dyson
Save on the complete Airwrap that is never - and we mean never - usually on sale. A discount of just over 16% may not sound huge, but this is probably one of the best deals you'll come across this year for the tool.
Also £80 off at John Lewis
Also £80 off at Boots
Also £80 off at Argos
What's the difference between the Airwrap and FlexStyle?
If you're deciding between a Dyson Airwrap and a FlexStyle, there are some differences to be aware of:
It's a little more versatile
Although the Airwrap has multi-directional curling wands, the Shark FlexStyle does come with a diffuser, which means it can be used on a lot more hair types when you buy it in a bundle.
It works faster
Although the Airwrap is amazing for protecting your hair from heat damage, the FlexStyle does go that little bit more aggressively hot, which means you can really blitz through a blowdry when you're running late.
It's easy to use
The Flex in FlexStyle comes from the hinged design, which means it can twist to be curved like a conventional hair dryer. This is really handy for replacing your hair dryer altogether, although you'll have to do without Dyson's Coanda dryer which hides flyaways.
Our Senior Writer, Amelia Yeomans, has used both the Dyson Airwrap and the Shark FlexStyle for over a year.
Our Senior Writer Amelia has reviewed a huge range of hair products, from Olaplex alternatives to a range of hair stylers.
"Compared to the Airwrap, the FlexStyle has a lot more power. This is exactly what I need for my dry, frizzy, and hard-to-tame hair. I can go from wet to straight in about 20 minutes, and the blow drier is one of the best I've ever tested.
"It also comes with a diffuser attachment, which the Airwrap doesn't, so it caters to even more hair types and textures. But the biggest pro of the FlexStyle has to be the price - it still isn't cheap, but considering how well it performs, it is absolutely worth it and much more accessible than the Airwrap."
Millie Fender is Head of Ecommerce at Woman&Home, and was formerly Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.
Millie has always had a personal interest in fashion and beauty and has (almost) ditched the straighteners since learning how to look after her curly hair. In her free time, she loves to knit and bake, and has a 200-strong bucket list of London restaurants she's desperate to try out.
- Sarah Joan RossEditor-in-Chief womanandhome.com
-
-
