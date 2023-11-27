Meghan Markle's ultra hydrating serum that's her 'glowing skin' essential just got way more affordable
If this Kate Somerville serum is good enough for Meghan Markle, it's good enough for us
We just found out that Meghan Markle's favourite serum from Kate Somerville has an amazing sale right now.
If there's one thing we can guarantee, it's that if Meghan Markle says she likes any beauty product, like her favourite lash serum from Revitalash, we're immediately rushing to purchase it. Honestly, after looking at her glowing complexion, how could you not?
Plus, with many of her favourite products hailing from relatively accessible brands like Kerastase and Kate Somerville, it's fairly easy to get a hold of some of her favourite brands and products. For example, we recently just saw that Meghan's most favourite hydrating serum is on a pretty rare sale for Cyber Monday - so of course, we immediately went to purchase it.
Meghan loves the Kate Somerville Quench Serum, which you can buy at multiple beauty retailers - but Cult Beauty is just one of the retailers hosting a pretty massive discount on the product right now.
"I’ve been going to Kate’s clinic in LA for facials for years, and I still use the products to maintain that glow that her products give. Quench is my favourite moisturiser," Meghan previously said in an interview with Beauty Banter.
RRP: was £94.00 now £65.80 | Reap the anti-ageing benefits of Kate Somerville’s high-performance treatment.
RRP: was £63.00, now £47.25 | A moisturising serum with a powerful combination of age-defence ingredients formulated to create a gorgeous, dewy complexion.
You have to act fast on Cult Beauty's deal though, because the serum has been discontinued by the brand, and there are only a handful of bottles of this product left in the world.
Kate Somerville is an extremely popular skincare brand that originated in the US - and ever since the products arrived in the UK, we've been taking full advantage of the luxurious line. It makes sense, then, that Meghan Markle would indulge in such products.
Products from Kate Somerville are helpful for a plethora of skincare concerns, from anti-aging, to hydration, to adult acne, and more. And, as if Meghan enjoying the skincare line wasn't proof enough of its power, the customer reviews of the Quench Serum speak for themselves, even though the product has since been discontinued.
"By far the best hydrating serum I’ve used. It has more of an oil consistency but absorbs really well. It doesn’t cause any negative reactions on my skin but really adds the hydration my skin desperately needs especially after using retinol products at night," one person reviewed of the product on Influenster.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
I tried Sarah Jessica Parker's favourite sleepy pillow spray that's on sale now and can confirm it's totally dreamy
Sarah Jessica Parker's favourite sleepy pillow spray is one of my favourite beauty products - and it's on sale right now for Black Friday weekend
By Laura Harman Published
-
Our favourite electric toothbrush is 57% off for Cyber Monday
Our health editor's favourite Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush is unrivalled when it comes to AI technology, and it's currently reduced by £170 for Cyber Monday
By Grace Walsh Published
-
These six luxury perfume brands are never on sale, but they're now up to 25% off for Cyber Monday
These niche perfume brands never see discounts, so Cyber Monday is a great chance to snap them up
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box 2023 is back for the festive season and this time there's a Mystery Stocking with SEVEN products inside
Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box 2023 is back for the festive season with double the beauty
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Stop putting off your Christmas shopping - these Black Friday deals all end today
You can save big on gifts with some Black Friday Christmas sales shopping - but you'll have to act fast
By Millie Fender Published
-
You can score an impressive 36% off Olaplex No.3 today, but this deal won't be around for long
One of the best Olaplex No. 3 discounts we've seen this Black Friday weekend, this isn't one to be missed
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
I tried Kate Hudson's favourite facial sculpting device, which is £127 off for Black Friday - and I can confirm it's well worth the splurge
We're talking the NuFace sculpting tool, which Kate Hudson said gives results that are "actually shocking"
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The facial cream responsible for Jennifer Lopez's flawless skin is surprisingly affordable - and it's discounted for Black Friday
Trust us, this favourite of JLo's is actually worth the cash
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Amal Clooney's hair secret for glossy yet voluminous locks is way cheaper than we expected
Amal Clooney's hair stylist shared insider info and revealed the affordable product she uses
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Shark's FlexStyle is £185 cheaper than the Airwrap for Black Friday (and I like it just as much)
If you're shopping for the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday but don't like the look of the pretty hefty price tag, the Shark FlexStyle is almost half the price and I think it's just as good
By Millie Fender Published