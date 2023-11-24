Amal Clooney's hair secret for glossy yet voluminous locks is way cheaper than we expected
Amal Clooney's hair stylist shared insider info and revealed the affordable product she uses
Amal Clooney's hair secret for achieving that seriously glossy and voluminous hair that we endlessly envy was revealed by the hair stylist who does her hair all the time and we're surprised by how affordable it is - especially now it's been slashed in price for Black Friday.
And when it comes to all of the best Black Friday beauty deals flying around, it can be hard to decide which products to treat yourself to in the sales.
But if you're a lover of all things hair and can't help but regularly update your stash of nourishing treats for your tresses, Amal Clooney's go-to volumising and smoothing hair treatment that her stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, loves to use on her could be the best bet for you. It's the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer - and it has a generous price reduction now.
Shop Amal Clooney's Color Wow Hair Secret
RRP:
Was £11 Now £7.70 | This 50ml bottle of the Color Wow Volumizer that Amal Clooney uses to achieve her powerful tresses is a serious bargian, especially for trying the product before investing in a bigger bottle.
RRP:
Was £24 Now £16.80 | The Color Wow Xtra Large Volumizer is the product that Amal's stylist loves to use on her gorgeous locks looking the way they do.
RRP:
Was £35 Now £24.50 | This is the biggest size option of the Color Wow Bombshell Volumizer and has a £10.50 discount right now. Perfect for if you're a loyal user and need a restock of Amal's hair go-to.
The Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer is a mousse-like product that works to make hair strands appear thicker without causing damage.
The hair elixir promises to "visibly volumise fine, flat hair" using a polymer blend to provide a bouncy and big yet smooth, sleek and shiny result - and by the looks of Amal's hair, the stuff lives up to its claims.
Dimitris previously revealed that he uses the product in Amal's hair styling routine alongside another Color Wow favourites, explaining that the Bombshell Volumizer is applied to Amal's towel-dried hair after washing.
"I love it because it gives volume and lifts the roots," the celeb hair pro told InStyle.
Shop More Color Wow Deals
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml,
Was £27 Now £18.90 | LookFantastic
The iconic Color Wow Dream Coat Spray has a can't-miss discount this Black Friday, with a saving of £8.10 to be had.
Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat Ultra Moisturizing Anti Frizz Treatment 200ml,
Was £32 Now £25.60 | LookFantastic
The Color Wow Dream Coat Spray also comes in an Extra Strength version for hard to tame locks. It's priceir than the original, but has a rare discount now.
Dimitris says that the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray, the cult frizz treatment spray that casts an 'invisible waterproof cloak' over the hair, comes next in the routine.
The Dream Coat Spray is also loved by the likes of JLo - and, excitingly, it's also on sale this Black Friday.
"It activates with heat, so after I sprayed it, I used a blow dryer and a curling iron," Dimitris says, revealing how he gets to work creating Amal's loose and luscious curls.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
9 Christmas gifts under £50 they'll actually use - and they're all on sale for Black Friday
We've curated a list of the best Black Friday Christmas gifts under £50 for all, from big brands including NEOM, The White Company and Uniqlo
By Emily Smith Published
-
Princess Eugenie looks oh-so-chic in bargain high-street flats and Chanel tweed jacket
Princess Eugenie's flats are one of the most versatile accessories we've seen from her and they looked stunning with her luxury blazer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Shark's FlexStyle is £185 cheaper than the Airwrap for Black Friday (and I like it just as much)
If you're shopping for the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday but don't like the look of the pretty hefty price tag, the Shark FlexStyle is almost half the price and I think it's just as good
By Millie Fender Published
-
These are the Charlotte Tilbury bestsellers that have the best deals today - as picked out by our beauty experts
There are some rare Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals to be found on everything from Pillow Talk heroes to skincare...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum is on a major Black Friday sale right now
Our lashes are about to get an upgrade thanks to Meghan Markle's favourite serum
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
As a Beauty Editor, these Glossier Black Friday deals are the only ones I actually spend money on
You can currently score 25% off everything at Glossier for Black Friday, but these are the products our beauty editor thinks are actually worth it...
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated
-
LIVE: Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals 2023 - final savings you can still shop
Black Friday LIVE Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals are nearly over, but you can still save £80 on the best-selling styler when you buy through a number of retailers in these final Black Friday savings
By Millie Fender Last updated
-
LIVE: Today's best Black Friday beauty deals - our experts' top picks from Sephora, Dyson, Diptyque and more
Black Friday Live The best Black Friday beauty deals, on fragrance, hair tools and more – vetted by product testers as they happen
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated
-
The Dyson Airwrap is £80 off for Black Friday, but it's selling out fast
The Dyson Airwrap is on a rare sale for £80 off the Complete Long Multi Styler, but this Black Friday deal has already sold out at multiple retailers
By Amelia Yeomans Last updated
-
Kate Middleton's 'Botox in a bottle' serum is the cheapest we've seen it so we're stocking up while we can
The 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has anti-wrinkle powers without needles
By Caitlin Elliott Published