Amal Clooney's hair secret for glossy yet voluminous locks is way cheaper than we expected

Amal Clooney's hair secret for achieving that seriously glossy and voluminous hair that we endlessly envy was revealed by the hair stylist who does her hair all the time and we're surprised by how affordable it is - especially now it's been slashed in price for Black Friday.

And when it comes to all of the best Black Friday beauty deals flying around, it can be hard to decide which products to treat yourself to in the sales.

But if you're a lover of all things hair and can't help but regularly update your stash of nourishing treats for your tresses, Amal Clooney's go-to volumising and smoothing hair treatment that her stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, loves to use on her could be the best bet for you. It's the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer - and it has a generous price reduction now.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer 50ml Visit Site RRP: Was £11 Now £7.70 | This 50ml bottle of the Color Wow Volumizer that Amal Clooney uses to achieve her powerful tresses is a serious bargian, especially for trying the product before investing in a bigger bottle. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer 195ml Visit Site RRP: Was £24 Now £16.80 | The Color Wow Xtra Large Volumizer is the product that Amal's stylist loves to use on her gorgeous locks looking the way they do. Color WOW Xtra Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer 350ml Visit Site RRP: Was £35 Now £24.50 | This is the biggest size option of the Color Wow Bombshell Volumizer and has a £10.50 discount right now. Perfect for if you're a loyal user and need a restock of Amal's hair go-to.

The Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer is a mousse-like product that works to make hair strands appear thicker without causing damage.

The hair elixir promises to "visibly volumise fine, flat hair" using a polymer blend to provide a bouncy and big yet smooth, sleek and shiny result - and by the looks of Amal's hair, the stuff lives up to its claims.

Dimitris previously revealed that he uses the product in Amal's hair styling routine alongside another Color Wow favourites, explaining that the Bombshell Volumizer is applied to Amal's towel-dried hair after washing.

"I love it because it gives volume and lifts the roots," the celeb hair pro told InStyle.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml, Was £27 Now £18.90 | LookFantastic

The iconic Color Wow Dream Coat Spray has a can't-miss discount this Black Friday, with a saving of £8.10 to be had.

Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat Ultra Moisturizing Anti Frizz Treatment 200ml, Was £32 Now £25.60 | LookFantastic The Color Wow Dream Coat Spray also comes in an Extra Strength version for hard to tame locks. It's priceir than the original, but has a rare discount now.



Dimitris says that the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray, the cult frizz treatment spray that casts an 'invisible waterproof cloak' over the hair, comes next in the routine.

The Dream Coat Spray is also loved by the likes of JLo - and, excitingly, it's also on sale this Black Friday.

"It activates with heat, so after I sprayed it, I used a blow dryer and a curling iron," Dimitris says, revealing how he gets to work creating Amal's loose and luscious curls.