Helen Skelton's floral skirt: a high street discovery perfect for the Chelsea Flower Show

With the Chelsea Flower Show just around the corner, it's time to bring out the florals, and Helen Skelton is leading the way in her recent appearance. The television presenter posted a picture on social media in a beautiful pink skirt with floral details, and we couldn't resist finding out where it's from.

Taking cues from Helen, we're already planning our summer capsule wardrobes with this look in mind. She posted a picture of herself with the Strictly Come Dancing Live cast, wearing the patterned pink pencil skirt, styled with a pink striped shirt and white slingback heels — a combination in line with summer fashion trends 2024.

If you're still not over Helen Skelton's red jumpsuit, you're not alone. It seems her iconic looks are only growing stronger with her ability to effortlessly style bold and colourful statement pieces like this floral skirt. This outfit is also giving us some fresh ideas on what to wear with our best white trainers too, win-win.

Helen's Instagram post is captioned with heartfelt words, as she praises the Strictly Come Dancing crew, 'Something very special about that group of dancers ….. total joy to watch you guys do what you do best in @strictlycomedancinglive with the @bbcmorninglive gang…. still smiling having seen you light up the stage'.

The Strictly Come Dancing Professional Tour is performing throughout the UK until the end of May 2024. Fans were quick to show their admiration for her and the cast, with one commenting on the post, 'You look amazing, Helen, and I bet the show was awesome too’ and another one following with, 'You look lovely, darling, my favourite girl'.

SHOP HELEN'S SKIRT

Zara Linen Blend Pencil Skirt Visit Site RRP: £49.99 | Elevate your summer wardrobe with this statement piece which offers a timeless silhouette and a beautiful floral print that is perfect for summer. It is also transitional, and can either be worn to formal occasions, or dressed down and paired with a t-shirt and the best white trainers for a more informal outings.

If you're attending the Chelsea Flower Show or just eager to incorporate some florals into your summer wardrobe, then look no further than Helen's pencil skirt. While this skirt makes a bold statement, it looks great paired with bright colours from a similar palettes or can be worn with neutral tones for a muted outfit.

COMPLETE HELEN'S LOOK

Mango Oversize Striped Shirt View at Mango RRP: £22.99 | Oversized and relaxed, this shirt is ideal if you are looking for both comfort and style. Pair this with Skelton's floral skirt and you have a sophisticated ensemble which is great for summer outing or wear with a white jeans outfit to elevate a casual look. Kurt Geiger Aria Low Heel View at Kurt Geiger RRP: £99 | These stunning heels have a sleek design with a low heel for ultimate comfort, making them brilliant to wear all day long. Style them with a skirt, or if you are looking for what to wear with a dress, they are a great wardrobe staple to go with one of your best dresses. COS Short Chain Necklace View at COS RRP: £45 | This necklace is a must have accessory, and is perfect for elevating an open neck shirt, blouse or dress. It is made of layered circular links and gold tone recycled brass, meaning it's high in quality. I'm definitely adding this to my wish list.