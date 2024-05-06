Helen Skelton's cherry red jumpsuit with chunky chain jewellery is the bold outfit inspiration we were looking for

Helen Skelton has given us some summer dressing inspiration with her latest outfit, a bold cherry red jumpsuit that has us dreaming of balmy summer evenings.

Cherry red is set to be one of the colours of the season and Helen's look is right on trend

Helen posted a picture of herself wearing the striking jumpsuit, which features a figure-flattering waist belt, and chunky gold jewellery consisting of some layered chains and a matching gold bracelet. It's maximalist dressing at its finest.

Cherry red is a big spring/summer 2024 fashion trend going into summer, with British Vogue declaring, "Fashion’s obsession with bright red has been impossible to ignore in recent seasons, seen on the runway but also the red carpet". And it doesn't just stop with fashion, with celebrities like Dua Lipa experimenting with cherry red locks.

Helen's outfit, while bold, is also very wearable, with a flattering shape that nips in the waist with a fitted top section and a wide-leg trouser style. The photo collage also featured another of Helen's colourful outfits - a baby blue knit teamed with a pleated deep blue skirt, with some bright yellow heels to finish the look.

Fans were quick to comment on Helen's stunning look, with one writing, "Stunning makeup and classy, beautiful outfits…the most magical thing you will ever wear is that Smile Helen…that is amazing."

Meanwhile another penned, "You always look so classy and stylish Helen, I love seeing your looks on @bbcmorninglive and your sunny personality." While a third commented, "Wow that's awesome outfits."

We've tracked down the exact jumpsuit Helen is wearing - the Premium Linen Viscose Topstitch Detail Utility Belted Woven Jumpsuit from Karen Millen. This bold jumpsuit usually retails at £119, but is currently in the sale for £101.15.

Helen's no stranger to bold colours - they're clearly a big part of her capsule wardrobe. Earlier this year we saw Helen step out in February for the TV Choice Awards wearing a bold red suit from Joseph.

Want to steal Helen's style? We've rounded up our favourite red jumpsuits on the high street.