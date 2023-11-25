You can score an impressive 36% off Olaplex No.3 today, but this deal won't be around for long

One of the best Olaplex No. 3 discounts we've seen this Black Friday weekend, this isn't one to be missed

bottle of olaplex no.3 on sale at sephora and amazon
Olaplex No. 3 is easily the brand's hero product, but at £28 a pop it's a pretty pricey investment. Thankfully, we've found two different retailers offering a huge 36% discount on the hair perfector today - but, unsurprisingly, it's selling fast.

Have you spent the last few days scouring the internet for Olaplex Black Friday deals? Us too - and there have been plenty of exciting offers to choose from. However, we have only come across discounts of 20-25% on the majority of the brand's products. 

That's why these Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon and Sephora immediately caught our attention. Offering Olaplex No. 3 at 36% off today, you can save over £10 at both retailers - easily one of the best Olaplex deals we've seen this Black Friday.

Today's best Olaplex No. 3 Deals

Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment, 100ml: was £28, now £17.95 | Amazon (save £10.05)

We have seen the price of Olaplex No. 3 fluctuating on Amazon, so there's no saying when it might jump back up again. You can currently save over £10, plus free delivery with Prime or free delivery on orders dispatched by Amazon over £25. Act fast!

Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment, 100ml: was £28, now £17.95 | Sephora (save £10.05)

This is the only dedicated beauty retailer we've seen offering such a big discount on Olaplex No. 3. If you have your eye on a few other beauty deals from Sephora, you can get free delivery when you spend over £20.

More of today's unmissable Olaplex deals

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil: was £28 now £19.60 | Amazon (save £8.40)

Another great Amazon offer, the Olaplex Bonding Oil is currently 30% off. Working to protect hair from heat as well as reduce damage and frizz, this will add some healthy shine to all hair types.

Olaplex Daily Repair Bundle: was £84 now £63 | Beauty Bay (save £21)

Revive damaged hair with this holy grail trio including some of the best shampoo and conditioner for bleached hair. As well as the clarifying shampoo and No. 5 conditioner, you get the staple No. 3 hair perfector included - now with 25% off. 

Olaplex Volumising Blow Dry Mist: was £28, now £19.60 | LookFantastic (save £8.40)

If you've splurged on one of the Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals, you'll want this mist in your arsenal. Working to decrease blow drying time, protect from heat, and add unmatched volume, it is the key to a perfect hair day. This is also the biggest saving we've seen on the mist today.

