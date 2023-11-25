You can score an impressive 36% off Olaplex No.3 today, but this deal won't be around for long
One of the best Olaplex No. 3 discounts we've seen this Black Friday weekend, this isn't one to be missed
Olaplex No. 3 is easily the brand's hero product, but at £28 a pop it's a pretty pricey investment. Thankfully, we've found two different retailers offering a huge 36% discount on the hair perfector today - but, unsurprisingly, it's selling fast.
Have you spent the last few days scouring the internet for Olaplex Black Friday deals? Us too - and there have been plenty of exciting offers to choose from. However, we have only come across discounts of 20-25% on the majority of the brand's products.
That's why these Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon and Sephora immediately caught our attention. Offering Olaplex No. 3 at 36% off today, you can save over £10 at both retailers - easily one of the best Olaplex deals we've seen this Black Friday.
Today's best Olaplex No. 3 Deals
Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment, 100ml:
was £28, now £17.95 | Amazon (save £10.05)
We have seen the price of Olaplex No. 3 fluctuating on Amazon, so there's no saying when it might jump back up again. You can currently save over £10, plus free delivery with Prime or free delivery on orders dispatched by Amazon over £25. Act fast!
Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment, 100ml:
was £28, now £17.95 | Sephora (save £10.05)
This is the only dedicated beauty retailer we've seen offering such a big discount on Olaplex No. 3. If you have your eye on a few other beauty deals from Sephora, you can get free delivery when you spend over £20.
More of today's unmissable Olaplex deals
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil:
was £28 now £19.60 | Amazon (save £8.40)
Another great Amazon offer, the Olaplex Bonding Oil is currently 30% off. Working to protect hair from heat as well as reduce damage and frizz, this will add some healthy shine to all hair types.
Olaplex Daily Repair Bundle:
was £84 now £63 | Beauty Bay (save £21)
Revive damaged hair with this holy grail trio including some of the best shampoo and conditioner for bleached hair. As well as the clarifying shampoo and No. 5 conditioner, you get the staple No. 3 hair perfector included - now with 25% off.
Olaplex Volumising Blow Dry Mist:
was £28, now £19.60 | LookFantastic (save £8.40)
If you've splurged on one of the Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals, you'll want this mist in your arsenal. Working to decrease blow drying time, protect from heat, and add unmatched volume, it is the key to a perfect hair day. This is also the biggest saving we've seen on the mist today.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Kate Middleton's cosy kitchen features a gorgeous cream KitchenAid and now's your opportunity to buy one
Kate Middleton's KitchenAid appeared in a special video last year and there's never been a better time to treat yourself or a loved one
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Charlotte Tilbury lip product combination Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day is so dreamy - and it's on sale for a limited time
Amal Clooney's Charlotte Tilbury lip products from her fairytale Venice wedding are now on sale - but not for much longer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I tried Kate Hudson's favourite facial sculpting device, which is £127 off for Black Friday - and I can confirm it's well worth the splurge
We're talking the NuFace sculpting tool, which Kate Hudson said gives results that are "actually shocking"
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The facial cream responsible for Jennifer Lopez's flawless skin is surprisingly affordable - and it's discounted for Black Friday
Trust us, this favourite of JLo's is actually worth the cash
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Amal Clooney's hair secret for glossy yet voluminous locks is way cheaper than we expected
Amal Clooney's hair stylist shared insider info and revealed the affordable product she uses
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Shark's FlexStyle is £185 cheaper than the Airwrap for Black Friday (and I like it just as much)
If you're shopping for the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday but don't like the look of the pretty hefty price tag, the Shark FlexStyle is almost half the price and I think it's just as good
By Millie Fender Published
-
The best Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals left that are actually worth buying, according to our beauty experts
There are some rare Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals to be found on everything from Pillow Talk heroes to skincare...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum is on a major Black Friday sale right now
Our lashes are about to get an upgrade thanks to Meghan Markle's favourite serum
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
As a Beauty Editor, these Glossier Black Friday deals are the only ones I actually spend money on
You can currently score 25% off everything at Glossier for Black Friday, but these are the products our beauty editor thinks are actually worth it...
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated
-
The Dyson Airwrap is still £80 off for Black Friday - but hurry, because stock won't last for much longer
The Dyson Airwrap is on a rare sale for £80 off the Complete Long Multi Styler, but this Black Friday deal has already sold out at multiple retailers
By Amelia Yeomans Last updated