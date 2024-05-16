Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone scent is seldom on sale but we've found a rare discount

Jo Malone scents are rarely on sale, including the one that the Princess of Wales loves the most - but we've found a rare discount on her favourite fragrance from the luxury perfumer.

When it comes to the best perfumes for women, Jo Malone reigns superior in so many aspects. From its staying power and the range of scent options to the luxurious brand's gorgeous packaging, there's so many reasons why a bottle of Jo Malone holds a place in the perfume collection of so many A-listers.

The Princess of Wales is even believed to have incorporated the Jo Malone Orange Blossom scent into her and Prince William's wedding, reportedly burning the brand's candle in Westminster Abbey on the day they tied the knot in 2011.

And now the Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne can be snapped up on sale with a rarely-found discount.

Shop Kate's Favourite Jo Malone Scent

Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne Spray 100ml £99.95 (was £118) at AllBeauty Kate's favourite Jo Malone perfume is part of a rare discount right now. The Princess of Wales loves the fragrance so much that it was a key part of her wedding day. Jo Malone Orange Blossom Candle £56 at Jo Malone The exact candle that the Prince and Princess of Wales had burning at Westminster Abbey when they said their 'I dos'. A gorgeous option if you're keen to treat yourself to a luxe summer candle.

The long-lasting perfume, which boasts floral and citrus notes of clementine flower, orange blossom, water lily and orris wood, retails at £118 for a 100ml and is a fan favourite for the brand, over two decades after its 2003 release.

If you're looking to buy a bottle of Jo Malone for less, you can make a saving at AllBeauty, where Kate's favourite has been reduced to £111.95.

In a sturdy glass bottle with a shining silver cap, the scent oasis will look gorgeous on any dressing table - and Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne isn't the only option on sale.

The likes of the Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Eau de Cologne Spray and Jo Malone Blackberry & Bay Eau de Cologne Spray can be bought at a reduced price right now, with 30ml bottles priced as low as £51.95.

Meghan Markle is known to adore Jo Malone, too. The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her love for the Jo Malone Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne back in 2015, hailing it as one of her go-tos that she alternates between.

Speaking to Express, she revealed, "Fragrance is my favourite thing – so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home.

"I alternate between a few scents. I love Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum and both the Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Colognes by Jo Malone."