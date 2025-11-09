If you try one product, make it this de-stressing bath soak for the best night's sleep

My absolute favourite part of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's peerless sitcom Fleabag is the "hair is everything" monologue. "We wish it wasn't, so we could actually think about something else occasionally," she fumes at a bewildered hairdresser, "but it is."

On the whole, I agree. As the 'Bag herself says, "it's the difference between a good day and a bad day." But something else is even more critical in my opinion, and that's sleep.

Sleep really is everything. It defines how you feel, look, perform, cope, relate to others, and see the world. A good night is delicious, a bad one is hellish, and I've just tried something that gave me the best snooze in recent memory.

Why this sleep-inducing bath soak is my beauty buy of the week

In the spirit of honesty, I will concede that pretty much any bath can get you on your way to a decent night's kip.

A nice long soak has the opposite effect on your brain of that other popular evening activity, a long doomy scroll. It reduces, rather than raises, stressy cortisol levels. Plus, the hike and drop of your body temperature tells your circadian rhythm it's bedtime and helps you nod off.

Now, imagine all of that good physiological stuff, but cranked up to 11 thanks to the best bath salts going:

Dreem Distillery The Z's CBD Anchoring Bath Soak View at dreemdistillery.co.uk RRP: £55 This big jar of goodness packs in muscle-soothing Epsom salts, anti-inflammatory CBD, magnesium, skin softening coconut powder, and a fancy-as-it-gets aroma that fills up your nose and bathroom and mind with five-star spa fantasies. I threw a handful in a probably-too-hot bath and soaked for half an hour, then melted into bed for a truly zonked out slumber. One of those rare 'you blink, it's morning and you're deeply rested' ones. Heaven.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

The Z's came into my life during a high-stakes point of my flat sale and house purchase, an admin-heavy point of 40th party planning, and a long stint of solo toddler care. Lots of reasons for my brain to have a little party when it's time to shut off.

So, on went the taps and away went my troubles. Well, no, I won't claim a nice bath with posh salts actually removes stress from your life. But it can get you into the right place for restorative sleep, so you're far better able to deal with it.

Sounds good? Of course it does - sleep is everything. Great! Let's chat next Sunday.