If you try one product, make it this de-stressing bath soak for the best night's sleep

This week, our beauty editor's Sunday Service invites you to melt your cares away with a soothing bathtime ritual

My absolute favourite part of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's peerless sitcom Fleabag is the "hair is everything" monologue. "We wish it wasn't, so we could actually think about something else occasionally," she fumes at a bewildered hairdresser, "but it is."

On the whole, I agree. As the 'Bag herself says, "it's the difference between a good day and a bad day." But something else is even more critical in my opinion, and that's sleep.

Why this sleep-inducing bath soak is my beauty buy of the week

In the spirit of honesty, I will concede that pretty much any bath can get you on your way to a decent night's kip.

A nice long soak has the opposite effect on your brain of that other popular evening activity, a long doomy scroll. It reduces, rather than raises, stressy cortisol levels. Plus, the hike and drop of your body temperature tells your circadian rhythm it's bedtime and helps you nod off.

Now, imagine all of that good physiological stuff, but cranked up to 11 thanks to the best bath salts going:

The Z's came into my life during a high-stakes point of my flat sale and house purchase, an admin-heavy point of 40th party planning, and a long stint of solo toddler care. Lots of reasons for my brain to have a little party when it's time to shut off.

So, on went the taps and away went my troubles. Well, no, I won't claim a nice bath with posh salts actually removes stress from your life. But it can get you into the right place for restorative sleep, so you're far better able to deal with it.

Sounds good? Of course it does - sleep is everything. Great! Let's chat next Sunday.

