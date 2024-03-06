The North Face discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does The North Face offer free delivery? The North Face does offer free standard delivery on orders over £80. This will take 2-4 working days to arrive. For orders under this amount, delivery costs £5. You can also click and collect to your closest store for free if needed.

What is the XPLR Pass? The Explorer Pass or XPLR Pass is a free membership program that offers exclusive benefits and savings to members. Members also get early access to sales, new products and promotions and get points for participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, running and camping. XPLR Pass members also get free expedited shipping on all online orders, 10% off their first purchase over £100, and special discounts on their birthday.

Does The North Face have a student discount? Yes. The North Face provides a 10% discount for students. To access this saving, simply confirm your student status through UNiDAYS. You'll then be able to see your unique student discount code and start saving.

Can I return my order to a store? You have the option to return your North Face online order to any of their numerous store locations within a 60-day period after your purchase. This return policy allows you the flexibility to choose the most convenient store for you, for a straightforward and hassle-free return process.

What is The North Face’s returns policy? If you wish to return your North Face purchase,you can do so within 60 days of receiving your item. To be eligible for a return, your items must be in unworn condition and in their original packaging. You can start the return for free by visiting the 'how to return' section on The North Face's official website.

Hints and Tips

Join the XPLR Pass: By becoming an XPLR Pass member, you'll receive a 10% discount for your first purchase over £100, alongside priority access to their newest products and sales. Membership also comes with access to exclusive events and competitions designed just for members. Membership is free and also comes with 20% off on birthdays.

Take advantage of free shipping: Sidestep unnecessary shipping fees and enjoy The North Face's free delivery on all purchases above £80, as well as free Click & Collect when you pick up your items from a nearby store.

Use the student discount: Take a break from the relentless study sessions and immerse yourself in the great outdoors without straining your budget, thanks to The North Face's 10% student discount. This exclusive offer allows students to explore nature's wonders and tackle adventures with high-quality gear and apparel tailored for the wilderness while enjoying a budget-friendly advantage.

Stop by the outlet section: The North Face has an outlet page called "Last Season" on their website, where you can buy fantastic outdoor gear for less all year. Enjoy savings on everything from jackets and footwear to hiking bags and camping equipment. It's well worth stopping by to see what deals you can get.

How to use your The North Face discount code

Check here for The North Face discount codes to suit your needs. Click to 'Get Discount' to see your new code. Go to The North Face and add your items to your basket. Click the bag icon in the top right corner to go to the checkout page. Copy and paste your code into the 'Apply a Promo Code' box next to the order total. Click 'Apply' and your discount will be applied.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an expert deals team who dedicate their working hours to finding discount codes, sales, and other great offers to help you save money. They work with affiliate networks and search the web high and low for the best deals around. Once they’ve tested the codes, they add the offers to the brand page for you to redeem.

We also have a partnership team that builds relationships with our brands, negotiating exclusive discount codes (which will be the best offer currently on the market), that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Once they secure an exclusive code, the deals team then add them to the brand page.

Finally, our editorial team provide additional information on each brand, the FAQs provide much-needed answers to your questions and our Hints & Tips give you advice on alternative ways to save money when there isn’t a discount code available.

What if my voucher code doesn’t work?

We manually test our codes regularly and include all terms and conditions to help prevent listing codes that don’t work. However, although our promo codes are tested regularly, sometimes a code will expire or the offer details will change without our knowledge. If this happens, feel free to contact us and let us know by emailing vouchers.womanandhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

Our business model works by commission, so when you click one of our offers and then make a purchase on the brand’s website, we get a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent as our offers have helped connect you with the brand.

The way we do this is by dropping a cookie! When you click one of our links, a unique identifier is added that lets the brand know that you’ve come from Woman & Home vouchers, and that’s how we manage to keep these vouchers free to use!