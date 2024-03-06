Gtech discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery from Gtech? You can get free delivery on selected items at Gtech. These include Gtech vacuums, carpet sweepers, lawnmowers, grass trimmers, leaf blowers, eBikes, massage beds, patio heaters, and power tools. This also applies to vacuum dust bags, grass trimmer blades, and any replacement parts as part of your warranty.

Can I track my Gtech delivery? Yes. You can monitor the progress of your order through the Gtech order tracking portal. To do so, you must enter your billing ID, last name, and either the email address used for the order or your postcode.

What is the Gtech warranty? Every Gtech device is backed by a 2-year warranty. Any spare parts and accessories have a 6-month coverage. To activate your warranty, you need to register your product on the Gtech website.

What is the Gtech returns policy? Gtech provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to return your purchase within 30 days to get a full refund if you're unsatisfied. However, there is a £10 return fee for orders, which increases to £50 for eBike returns.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter discounts: From introductory offers to tailored products, the Gtech newsletter is a smart way to stay updated. You can sign up by visiting the Gtech website and typing your preferred email address into the sign-up box. The newsletter will also keep you updated on the latest sale dates.

Stay social: Follow Gtech on social media platforms such as Instagram to get exclusive discounts. Previously, the brand has kept loyal followers updated on 20% off promotions and key sales dates. These have included Black Friday and Valentine’s Day. Additionally, you’ll be able to see tutorials and insights on how to use your Gtech products at home.

Sale savings: Gtech offers discounts during sales periods on plenty of popular homeware products. Our savings experts have previously noted up to 50% with the sale for key dates such as Black Friday. Last year, the Black Friday sales included plenty of discounts on selected floor care and lawncare.

Gtech Blog: Whether you’re new to Gtech or a loyal customer, it’s worth checking out their blog posts to save you some time. You’ll be able to learn useful how-tos about the latest Gtech products. From allergy cleaning tips to lawn care information, there are some helpful and interesting posts to check out for free.

How to use your Gtech discount code

Check here for Gtech discount codes to suit your purchase.

Click to 'Get Discount' to see your new code.

Go to the Gtech website and add your products to your basket.

Click the shopping cart icon in the top right to go to the checkout page.

Copy and paste your code into the 'ADD OFFER CODE' box next to the order total.

Click 'Apply' and your discount will be applied.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an expert deals team who dedicate their working hours to finding discount codes, sales, and other great offers to help you save money. They work with affiliate networks and search the web high and low for the best deals around. Once they’ve tested the codes, they add the offers to the brand page for you to redeem.

We also have a partnership team that builds relationships with our brands, negotiating exclusive discount codes (which will be the best offer currently on the market), that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Once they secure an exclusive code, the deals team then add them to the brand page.

Finally, our editorial team provide additional information on each brand, the FAQs provide much-needed answers to your questions and our Hints & Tips give you advice on alternative ways to save money when there isn’t a discount code available.

What if my voucher code doesn’t work?

We manually test our codes regularly and include all terms and conditions to help prevent listing codes that don’t work. However, although our promo codes are tested regularly, sometimes a code will expire or the offer details will change without our knowledge. If this happens, feel free to contact us and let us know by emailing vouchers.womanandhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

Our business model works by commission, so when you click one of our offers and then make a purchase on the brand’s website, we get a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent as our offers have helped connect you with the brand.

The way we do this is by dropping a cookie! When you click one of our links, a unique identifier is added that lets the brand know that you’ve come from Woman & Home vouchers, and that’s how we manage to keep these vouchers free to use!