Dreams discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery from Dreams?

Dreams offers free standard delivery without a minimum purchase. If you prefer to schedule your delivery for either the morning or afternoon, a premium delivery option is available for £30.

Does Dreams offer an assembly service If you need assistance assembling your new bed, Dreams has a skilled team available to help. The cost for this service starts at £20 and varies based on the type of bed being assembled. When scheduled, you will receive a 2-hour delivery window.

Does Dreams offer a student discount? Yes. Students can get a 10% off discount with UNiDAYS. You will need to sign into your UNiDAYS account to access your unique code.

What is the Dreams 40-night sleep guarantee? When you receive your mattress, you are given a 40-night trial period to assess its comfort. If it doesn't meet your satisfaction, you have the option to return it. Dreams only requests that you use a mattress protector during this period to maintain hygiene.













Does Dreams offer free returns? If your item requires a collection for its return, there is a fee of £49 for the collection service.





What is the Dreams returns policy? There is a 14-day window to return any pillows, bed linen, mattress protectors, and toppers, provided they remain unopened and unused. Due to hygiene considerations, once these items are opened, they cannot be returned for a refund.

Hints and Tips

Shop in the clearance: Explore the clearance section for various last-chance deals featuring significant discounts. These high-quality beds and mattresses offer big savings for enhancing your sleep quality. The stock updates frequently, so there's always much to discover.

Double check the sale page: Don't miss the 'Sales & Offers' section on the Dreams website, home to many top deals throughout the year. For the biggest and best Dreams discounts, MyVoucherCodes is your go-to source.

Take advantage of student discounts: Equipping your university accommodation has never been more straightforward or affordable, thanks to the Dreams student discount. All full-time students can get a 10% discount, ensuring you get restful sleep before heading to your lectures.

Sign up for the newsletter: Make sure you sign up for the newsletter to keep up to date with the latest updates from Dreams. You'll gain early access to new products and exclusive offers directly in your inbox, making it simple to stay informed and snag the latest deals for saving money.

How to use your Dreams discount code

Check here Dreams discount codes to suit your purchase. Click to 'Get Discount' to see your new code. Go to Dreams and add your items to your basket. Click the basket icon in the top right corner to go to the checkout page. Copy and paste your code into the discount code box next to the order total. Click 'Apply' and your discount will be applied.

