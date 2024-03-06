Currys discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Currys offer free delivery? Get free delivery on ‘small’ item orders over £40. For clarity, Currys counts small items as everything bar major kitchen and laundry appliances or TVs over 43”. You can always check delivery costs when you get to the checkout page.

Can I change my Currys delivery date? Yes. You can change the delivery date if your order contains a large item, such as an appliance or any TV over 40". Simply visit the Currys contact page to rebook a different delivery date with no extra charge.

Does Currys offer student discount? Currys occasionally offers discounts on specific products for students. However, Currys does not have a permanent student discount right now. For the latest savings and updates, be sure to check this page.

What payment methods does Currys accept? You can pay for your purchase with Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or American Express. Simply choose your preferred payment method at the checkout page.

What is the Currys returns policy? Currys offers an exchange or refund within 30 days of your purchase date. Any non-faulty items should be returned in the original packaging and in a 'like new' condition. Accidental damage, misuse, or wear and tear will not be accepted for a refund.

Hints and Tips

Shop the sale: Are you upgrading your home appliances or tech on a budget? Be sure to browse the ‘clearance’ events at Currys. This is where you can shop discounts on discounted or extra stock. Missed the sale? There’s always the dedicated ‘epic deals’ page on the Currys website.

Newsletter sign-up: By subscribing to the Currys’ newsletter, you can gain access to exclusive promotions and discounts. You’ll also get personalized product updates and recommendations. Signing up for the newsletter is completely free and all you need is an email address.

Trade-in tech: Why not consider trading in your old tech? You can exchange your old device at Currys. These include phones, laptops, and tablets. Once you have, you can get a discount on your new purchase of a similar product. This helps lower the cost of shopping for new tech and promotes eco-friendly disposal of old gadgets. What’s not to like?

Join Currys Perks: Sign up for Currys’ membership deal and you can get exclusive discounts and special offers from the brand. With Curry Perks, you can get significant savings across plenty of products. These include home appliances, laptops, smartphones, and TVs. You can also get deals for cinema tickets or enter exclusive competitions.

Price Match Guarantee: Currys knows how important value is. That’s why each product has a price match guarantee. If you discover a lower price on a competitor’s website, then Currys will match it. Additionally, if your item is found cheaper elsewhere within 7 days of purchase, Currys will refund the difference.

