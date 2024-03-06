Boux Avenue discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Boux Avenue offer free delivery? Yes, when you spend over £40 you’ll automatically qualify for free standard delivery which typically costs £3.95. This will arrive on your doorstep within 3-4 days of placing your order.

What payment methods are available at Boux Avenue? At Boux Avenue, there are several payment options for you to choose from including Visa, Mastercard and American Express, as well as PayPal, Apple Pay, and Klarna.

Does Boux Avenue offer a bra-fitting service? Yes, all Boux Avenue stores offer a bra-fitting service. Simply book an appointment through the Boux Avenue website, or head into your closest store and enquire about their fitting experience.

Does Boux Avenue offer a gift-wrapping service? Yes, if you’d like to surprise your special someone with something from Boux Avenue, you can opt to have it gift-wrapped at the checkout stage.

What is the returns policy at Boux Avenue? At Boux Avenue, they have a 28-day returns policy. To create a return simply head to their website and use their handy returns portal. Returns are free of charge.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up to the Boux Avenue newsletter so you never miss a single thing. When you do, you’ll be able to stay up to date with the latest sales, get early access to promotions, find out about new and exciting collections and even get 20% off your first order.

Boux Avenue VIP: Make the most of every order you make from Boux Avenue when you become a Boux Avenue VIP. Simply sign up on the Boux Avenue website and you’ll be able to enjoy a range of perks including early access to new launches, an exclusive birthday discount, unlimited next-day delivery for just £9.99 a year, and even earn 1 point for every £1 you spend to redeem on future purchases.

Refer-a-Friend: Help treat a friend or family member who loves all things loungewear and nightwear as much as you with the Boux Avenue refer-a-friend scheme. For every friend you refer, they’ll get 20% off their first full-price order, and the best part is, you’ll get 20% off your next order too!

Student Discount: Enjoy Boux Avenue even more when you make the most of their student discount. Simply verify your student status through Student Beans, UNiDAYS or Youth Discount to get up to 20% off your next order as well as a free pair of socks on orders over £45.

Offers section: Take a look at the Boux Avenue offers section so you never miss the opportunity to save on your next purchase. With offers like 20% off selected lines and their mix & max on knickers, it’s definitely worth checking before you place your order so you can enjoy more, for less.

How to use your Boux Avenue discount code

Treat yourself to something from Boux Avenue with one of our available Boux Avenue discount codes. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the Boux Avenue website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Boux Avenue website to check your basket, and continue to the checkout stage. Enter your preferred discount code in the box and make sure your discount has been applied. Enjoy your savings.

