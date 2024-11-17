8 mini perfumes to grow your collection for less - and they make such chic gifts

For many of us smelling expensive is the goal, but that doesn't necessarily mean we're willing to splurge on designer scents to do so. There is, however, another way to add luxury fragrance to your collection for less. Small but mighty in value and longevity, these mini perfumes offer more than meets the eye...

While it's every fragrance lover's dream to own all their favourite long-lasting perfumes, said scents' two (or more commonly, three) digit price tags can bring us crashing back to reality. Of course, if it's a scent you wear every day and will continue to do so for years, buying or repurchasing a 100ml bottle is more than worth the investment. If you tend to flit between multiple signatures because your tastes change with the season or perhaps consider yourself a fragrance buff and thus, want your dresser littered with the most iconic, best perfumes for women (we get it), opting for a smaller size will save you money and likely some regrets.

Although they are sometimes branded slightly pointless, a mini perfume, be it a rollerball, spray or even a solid formula, can be a tactical buy. Depending on the concentration and size, they can offer an impressive amount of wear - and double as very luxe and may we say, adorable gifts - especially where these eight are concerned...

8 mini perfumes to gift, travel and expand your scent collection with

A mini perfume, as mentioned, has its merits. Not only are they typically under the £50 mark, but they're perfect for popping into your handbag (making them great for travel), for on-the-go scent top-ups and will help expand your scent collection. Especially if you're looking to add a premium blend to your collectin but can't afford the full or even medium size. They're also great if you want to share your signature scent with loved ones but can't dole out upwards of £100 on them.

A 10ml fragrance will also allow you to test drive a scent, so to speak, before committing to a full-size. Luckily for us, some of the chicest brands - from Jo Malone London to Le Labo - offer mini, roller or solid perfume variations of their best-selling blends. These are the eight we recommend...

When should you buy a mini perfume?

Now it's important to note that if you plan to wear Glossier You, for example, every single day, the rollerball option might not be the smartest of buys - unless you've never tried the scent before and are unsure if you'll like it. If used sparingly or in tandem with the full-size spray (for an on-the-go top-up), it will last well, but if not, you're better off buying the 50ml.

The same goes for any of your go-to signatures. A mini, perfume oil or any of the best solid perfumes and hair mists are great for layering with and accompanying the parfum and toilette. But if you're going to use them daily, investing in the full size will save you money in the long run.

If you like to change scents a lot, are looking to gift or trial one or perhaps don't wear perfume all that often, shopping mini can be a clever hack to building a luxurious collection.

Where to buy mini perfumes?

Mini perfumes are mercifully very easy to find. Indeed many of the most iconic brands offer smaller options of their best-sellers. The best Jo Malone perfumes, for instance, offer 10ml bottles of their colognes for under £20.

As for the retailers, everyone from Look Fantastic and Sephora offer mini perfume sets and smaller sizes of parfum and toilettes. SpaceNK is also a great place to snag Diptyque hair mists and solid perfumes (as well as many other brands), and of course, you can always get the official website of the brand whose scent you're trying to snag in miniature size.