The easy way to take multiple luxury perfumes on holiday - without going overweight or overbudget
Offering versatility and an array of scents to choose from, investing in travel size versions of your favourite luxury fragrances is a must...
Ever wondered how some people manage to pack the entirety of their perfume collection into their suitcase without weighing it down? Well, travel sized fragrances are the key to adorning a variety of your favourite scents whilst on holiday...
If you're someone, like me, who likes to switch up their scent depending on the day and what you're up to, you know how difficult it is to choose just one long-lasting perfume to pack for your holiday. But why make the decision of which fragrance you're going to wear all holiday long when you can take your entire collection?
Whether you're wearing this season's popular honey perfumes or milk perfumes trends, shopping the best travel perfumes allows you to pack your entire range of favourite fragrances on your travels...
Why we're buying the best travel perfumes for our holiday
Although certainly not a new concept, and without stating the obvious, travel sized perfumes are incredibly travel-friendly - they're super lightweight, hardly take up any space within your suitcase and stick within airport security's liquid limit for hand luggage.
Most fragrances now arrive in smaller, streamline bottles, meaning you can pack multiple fragrances to switch between, lasting you throughout your trip - all without the fear of your go-to perfumes smashing throughout the journey. Not only that, but these best travel perfumes are also handy for throwing into your handbag for top-ups whenever you're on the go, whether you're on your travels or in the UK.
6 Best travel perfumes we're loving
From those boasting floral notes to uniquely personal scents, Eau de Parfum to body mists, we've rounded up an array of the best travel perfumes that would make the perfect companion on any holiday this summer...
RRP: £32
If you're looking for a signature scent that is personal to you, Glossier's You perfume is the perfect option. With innovation at its core, this fragrance blend seamlessly with your skin and creates a bespoke scent that is unique to the wearer. Its fresh opening notes of pink pepper, spice and iris root are complemented by its warm musky and woody centre.
RRP: £42
For more of an evening option, Kilian's Love Don't Be Shy Eau de Parfum is a must. After firstly hitting you with juicy orange blossom, honeysuckle and rose, this seductive scent follows up with sweeter marshmallow sugar accord, amber and neroli. The outcome is a gentle yet long-lasting fragrance that is set to make a lasting impact.
RRP: £37
If citrus perfumes are more up your street, this Tom Ford option embodies all things summer holidays. Reminiscent of sunny days, this fragrance is both sultry and aromatic, with notes of sparkling citrus, warm amber and nutty pistachio for a truly sophisticated and elegant scent.
RRP: £25
The second addition to Gucci's trio of Flora fragrances, this perfume boasts bursts of floral jasmine fragrance at the heart of the scent, whilst base notes of sandalwood and benzoin offer a slightly more sensual experience. These are lifted with lighter notes of mandarin essence and magnolia accord.
RRP: £40
Sol de Janeiro scents are a must in any fragrance kit and this discovery set treats you to six travel-sized versions of their most popular body mists, from sugary-sweet gourmand scents to those with tropical floral aromas. These mists are great for layering over the top of your favourite perfumes, carrying in your beach bag for a refresh when you're out and about, or simply lightweight enough to wear on their own.
RRP: £28
It may not come as a surprise that Floral Street ace their floral fragrances. This dry floral amber captures the joyfulness of blue skies in a bottle. This sunny scent has a warming base of cashmere woods, oakmoss and salted musk, with jasmine petals and fig leaves at its heart, before being topped off with spiced black pepper and soft coconut. The result? A harmony of nature's fresh, salty and spicy elements.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
How to take cuttings from roses to grow gorgeous new blooms for free
Gardening experts share their advice on how to take cuttings from roses, depending on the season
By Holly Crossley Published
-
From staying friends to staying away - how should you handle a breakup? Experts reveal all
Breakups are tricky business, no matter how old you are. Here, writer Samantha Earl speaks to the experts on your scenario to reveal how to handle it
By Samantha Wood Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's subtle glam eye makeup look is perfect for everyday elegance
Offering a subtle and natural look, Jennifer Aniston's warm brown eyeshadow is a go-to for everyday wear...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Should you apply sunscreen before or after makeup? The experts have their say
We reached out to expert dermatologists to answer the sunscreen question that's on our mind this summer...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The essential makeup step you need to add into your routine if you sweat a lot
Wave goodbye to the days of your makeup sliding off your face, this product is the key to ensuring a long-lasting look all day...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
7 low-maintenance hairstyles to wear on holiday this summer - for a quick put-together look
From beachy waves to braided ponytails, these chic yet effortlessly easy hairstyles are the key to elevating your holiday outfit...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The £8 shampoo that tackles my greasy hair better than any luxury product
As someone with long fine hair and an oily scalp, this is the hair washing duo that I swear by to prevent my hair from quickly getting greasy...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Angela Rippon's chic smokey eye adds flattering but subtle drama to any evening outfit
Boasting an understated take on a classic sultry eye look, Angela Rippon proves a smokey eye is the answer to elevating any occasion-ready outfit...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The Sephora sale has so many things we never thought would be discounted - here are our top picks
From cult classic makeup products to luxury skincare, there's big savings to be made on some well-known beauty brands in the Sephora sale...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Everyone's wearing this minimalist yet colourful French tip design this summer
Offering a subtle and chic pop of colour to a classic manicure, this French tip design is a minimalist's approach to nail art...
By Sennen Prickett Published