The easy way to take multiple luxury perfumes on holiday - without going overweight or overbudget

Ever wondered how some people manage to pack the entirety of their perfume collection into their suitcase without weighing it down? Well, travel sized fragrances are the key to adorning a variety of your favourite scents whilst on holiday...

If you're someone, like me, who likes to switch up their scent depending on the day and what you're up to, you know how difficult it is to choose just one long-lasting perfume to pack for your holiday. But why make the decision of which fragrance you're going to wear all holiday long when you can take your entire collection?

Whether you're wearing this season's popular honey perfumes or milk perfumes trends, shopping the best travel perfumes allows you to pack your entire range of favourite fragrances on your travels...

Why we're buying the best travel perfumes for our holiday

Although certainly not a new concept, and without stating the obvious, travel sized perfumes are incredibly travel-friendly - they're super lightweight, hardly take up any space within your suitcase and stick within airport security's liquid limit for hand luggage.

Most fragrances now arrive in smaller, streamline bottles, meaning you can pack multiple fragrances to switch between, lasting you throughout your trip - all without the fear of your go-to perfumes smashing throughout the journey. Not only that, but these best travel perfumes are also handy for throwing into your handbag for top-ups whenever you're on the go, whether you're on your travels or in the UK.

6 Best travel perfumes we're loving

From those boasting floral notes to uniquely personal scents, Eau de Parfum to body mists, we've rounded up an array of the best travel perfumes that would make the perfect companion on any holiday this summer...

Glossier You Eau de Parfum View at Space NK $32 at Sephora $76 at Amazon RRP: £32 If you're looking for a signature scent that is personal to you, Glossier's You perfume is the perfect option. With innovation at its core, this fragrance blend seamlessly with your skin and creates a bespoke scent that is unique to the wearer. Its fresh opening notes of pink pepper, spice and iris root are complemented by its warm musky and woody centre. Kilian Love Don't Be Shy Eau De Parfum 7.5ml View at Cult Beauty RRP: £42 For more of an evening option, Kilian's Love Don't Be Shy Eau de Parfum is a must. After firstly hitting you with juicy orange blossom, honeysuckle and rose, this seductive scent follows up with sweeter marshmallow sugar accord, amber and neroli. The outcome is a gentle yet long-lasting fragrance that is set to make a lasting impact. Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Travel Spray 10ml View at Look Fantastic RRP: £37 If citrus perfumes are more up your street, this Tom Ford option embodies all things summer holidays. Reminiscent of sunny days, this fragrance is both sultry and aromatic, with notes of sparkling citrus, warm amber and nutty pistachio for a truly sophisticated and elegant scent. GUCCI Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum 10ml View at Sephora RRP: £25 The second addition to Gucci's trio of Flora fragrances, this perfume boasts bursts of floral jasmine fragrance at the heart of the scent, whilst base notes of sandalwood and benzoin offer a slightly more sensual experience. These are lifted with lighter notes of mandarin essence and magnolia accord. Sol De Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set View at Look Fantastic RRP: £40 Sol de Janeiro scents are a must in any fragrance kit and this discovery set treats you to six travel-sized versions of their most popular body mists, from sugary-sweet gourmand scents to those with tropical floral aromas. These mists are great for layering over the top of your favourite perfumes, carrying in your beach bag for a refresh when you're out and about, or simply lightweight enough to wear on their own. Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau De Parfum 10ml View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28 It may not come as a surprise that Floral Street ace their floral fragrances. This dry floral amber captures the joyfulness of blue skies in a bottle. This sunny scent has a warming base of cashmere woods, oakmoss and salted musk, with jasmine petals and fig leaves at its heart, before being topped off with spiced black pepper and soft coconut. The result? A harmony of nature's fresh, salty and spicy elements.