Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 31st March - 6th April 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 31st March - 6th April 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 31st March - 6th April 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With the Sun in your sign, you have new ideas about your working life, and this will continue for you over the coming months. Be clear about what you want." Sally Trotman

"Karma is returning, but in a good way. Someone from your past has remembered how great you were and is poised to make you an offer you won’t want to refuse." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With the New Moon in your sign at the end of April, it is prime time to create a practical plan for the coming months. Decide what you can change." Sally Trotman

"Even if you believe you’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink at a situation, there’s still something you haven’t yet tried. It may be risky, but no risk, no reward." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You can spread yourself too thinly, beware of this. You can’t be all things to all people, so prioritise what you need and trust all will be taken care of." Sally Trotman

"There’s a way around a financial matter. However, it may cost you a little more than you wanted. The thing is, whoever makes the first concession is ultimately the winner." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"After a couple of months of having Mars in your sign you have narrowed down who and what you want in your life. Keep moving forward towards thrilling, fresh beginnings." Sally Trotman

"Push may come to shove at the end of April, but a window of opportunity is open for you to influence the outcome. Be bold, but don’t cross a line." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With Mars now back Leo you feel confident and sure of your direction. Continue taking small steps towards your goals and know that all will work out in divine timing." Sally Trotman

"Whether you’re on a trip for business or pleasure (or planning one) it seems the farther you go, the greater the benefits. Something of a metaphor for life right now." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the Sun now in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus, you can make plenty of headway with your work goals. Plan carefully and keep aiming for your desired outcome." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes the more you look the less you see. Virgos have a tendency to overthink things, and this could be to your detriment now. Get the picture, not the brushstrokes." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"As an Air sign you’re full of ideas and enthusiasm for new things. The Full Moon in your sign this month helps you to focus on what’s important to you." Sally Trotman

"If things are currently a bit weird, don’t panic. Some situations take time to come together. It may be the past needs to be dealt with before you can move forward." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"If you feel some inner conflict about a certain decision you need to make, write down your thoughts and feelings to find clarity. You know the answer, believe in yourself." Sally Trotman

"There’s something getting in the way of an arrangement. It may have to do with you avoiding the action that will rectify the situation. Do what you know you should." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Being a Fire sign you can get a lot done quickly. If others close to you can’t do the same, have patience. They bring other, helpful qualities to the table." Sally Trotman

"This is a good time to bring people together, especially those who may have been at odds with each other. The moves you make now could make all the difference." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Your drive and determination to get the job done are truly admirable. However, use this time to slow down and reflect on your next move before you go charging ahead." Sally Trotman

"This is not the same-old-same-old kind of week. You may be asked to do something you’ve never done before or go where you’ve never gone before. Take the chance." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"A natural leader, others aspire to be like you, so you may find demands on your time from those around you. Therefore, it is important to concentrate more on self-care." Sally Trotman

"Without change there can be no growth. A cliché maybe, but it’s entirely appropriate for the current times. Ideally, you should be the one to change it up. Empower yourself." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you’ve been feeling out of sorts, it might be time to take a well-deserved break. As a Water sign you need to rest and retreat, so honour this now." Sally Trotman