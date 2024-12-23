Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 23rd - 29th December 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 23rd - 29th December 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 23rd - 29th December 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You can create more of what you desire by acting on any repeated ideas that have been coming to you recently. Find different ways to move beyond your comfort zone. " Sally Trotman

"Enjoying the moment justifies a lot of excesses, but the secret of success this Christmas is about moderation in all things. Set limits, stick to them and have no regrets." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With the Moon in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn, you feel more able to slow down and recuperate once the festivities are over. Time to give yourself a break." Sally Trotman

"What would the season of joy and goodwill be without a visit from planet Uranus? So, best to keep your schedule flexible and your expectations loose. Live in the now." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is a time of new beginnings after the Full Moon in Gemini earlier in the month. Decide which plans to move forward with and let go of the rest." Sally Trotman

"Lasting memories are made at this time. It’s not your usual festive fare, so be prepared for a surprise in your Christmas stocking. Don’t let minor issues spoil the party." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You love to be around family, and this time of year gives you the perfect opportunity Try to discover ways to connect to relatives you haven’t seen for some time." Sally Trotman

"A change from your average Christmas, keep it simple and keep it authentic. Anything that is false or superficial to requirements is going to stick out like a sore thumb." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"At times you need to believe in yourself more. Please remember that you are the lion of the zodiac, so roar loudly and remind others of your power and energy." Sally Trotman

"There’s an electric feel to life and love, which can be wonderful and scary. Go with the flow, even if it isn’t what you’d planned. Don’t sweat the small stuff." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Take some time out for yourself over the festive season to enjoy walks in the fresh air or perhaps develop a meditative practice, such as yoga. Focus more on self-care." Sally Trotman

"It’s time to settle. A situation’s gone on too long and needs to be resolved. Whether a family member offers you an olive branch or solution, accept it with love." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon in your sign on 24 December gives you the courage to speak up about an important issue you’ve been procrastinating over. Don’t allow fear to hold you back." Sally Trotman

"People far away could play a big part in the Christmas story. An unexpected visit or message, even a late decision to travel to distant parts. Don’t do the Libran dither." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"On 26 December the Moon in your sign helps you to distance yourself from negative, draining energies. You are a giving soul, make sure you don’t take on too much." Sally Trotman

"Accept someone’s gift with grace. It may not be quite what you wanted, but it is the thought behind it that counts. The things you didn’t expect make your day." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"On 28 December your energy levels peak, as the Moon in Sagittarius gives you an extra spring in your step. Prepare for New Year celebrations with friends, enjoy the party." Sally Trotman

"There could be someone new in your life, which will make this Christmas very special indeed. That said, don’t go forgetting there are other people who need attention as well." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"With the Sun in your sign this week, and the New Moon in your sign on 30 December, your potential to create new beginnings is limitless. Honour your deepest desires." Sally Trotman

"There’s a different aura to this year’s festivities. You could be sharing the joy away from home or maybe with people who are in need. It’s a Christmas with purpose." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Make space for time to yourself over the Christmas break. Whilst you love to be around your tribe, you also need some time out. Be mindful of creating more balance." Sally Trotman

"You could be the bringer of a surprise or on the receiving end of one. Regardless, it’s going to change the dynamics of a relationship, and a lot more besides." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You love to sparkle and now’s your time to shine, as the party season begins. Enjoy social gatherings and keep your eyes open for a new special someone if single." Sally Trotman