Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday February 6 - Sunday February 12

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, Monday February 6 - Sunday February 12

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You may be inventing something for your grandchildren, as your ruling planet’s in direct motion. Think ahead and you’ll find a permanent solution." Sally Morgan

"A deep and meaningful discussion doesn’t have to end in tears. Simply listen carefully, speak softly and you will see a way forward. Whatever you do, don’t blow a fuse." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"A family person, invite everyone round for a lovely, heartwarming lunch. You will make so many happy memories and have lots of laughs!" Sally Morgan

"There are journeys and journeys. Some just take you from A to B and others turn out to be safaris. Prepare to be taken where you never expected to go." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"There’s a chance to earn extra income or even a small windfall, as money flows into your life along with recognition and opportunities." Sally Morgan

"There could be one last item to deal with before you are free and clear. But oh that item. Forget charm and persuasion, people need answers, as, indeed, do you." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You may be going round in circles as the Sun enters Pisces. Going to the park to use up some energy will help." Sally Morgan

"Sometimes, the thing you’re dreading turns out to be a breeze and sometimes what you assume to be a walk in the park is anything but. Wear some sturdy shoes!" Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Your energy’s been very low. This week you begin to feel revitalised and a friend will invite you to try a new activity." Sally Morgan

"It’s good to talk, but it can be better to listen. Food for thought, whether you’re dealing with someone you love or someone you need. Silence is a power tool." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"An unexpected visit from a good friend who tempts you out will do absolute wonders for your confidence during this week’s planetary alignment." Sally Morgan

"If you love playing detective, you are going to love these stars. There is probably a whole other story to what you’re being told. Get to the bottom of it." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"A closing down sale locally really appeals and there will be some great bargains on offer that are right in your price range." Sally Morgan

"Whether you need to detox your system, get out of a toxic relationship, or maybe process recent events, be extremely thorough, as doing things halfway won’t get the job done." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re keen to update your style. Try some vibrant colors for a new, Spring look. You certainly know what items to put together!" Sally Morgan

"How you say something can make all the difference between moving a situation forward or stopping it dead in its tracks. Say it nicely, but firmly, and from the heart." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You’ll be a great friend to someone who needs help. Everything you do and share with them will be a lot of fun!" Sally Morgan

"You could be tempted to make a grand gesture, but unless you have the resources to cover it and are fully behind it, hold your fire. All things in moderation." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Spending time with your nearest and dearest will be important. Surprise your close friends and show-off your kitchen skills when they pop round." Sally Morgan

"However right you might believe you are, there are other people who may not agree with you. Compromise is recommended now, especially if you value a relationship. Build a bridge." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"There’s a quirky charm about you as the new moon’s in Pisces and you draw people to you. You’re definitely feeling more upbeat!" Sally Morgan

"Some serious thinking is required. Whether it is you or someone else who has doubts about an endeavor, feelings need to be aired and shared before it is too late." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you’re interested in horses you’ll enjoy a local riding trail. It is a great way to reconnect with nature, friendships, and family." Sally Morgan