Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for June 26 - July 2, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, June 26 - July 2, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Now is the perfect moment to go for what you really, truly want. You have everything you need to succeed, so believe in your capabilities and just go for it!" Sally Trotman

"Assume nothing. This is a weird, unstable week, although not without merit. You can use the element of surprise to your advantage, as can others. Keep your wits about you." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Slow down a little bit and spend some time in nature. What ideas are coming to you now that you know you need to start moving forward with? Embrace change!" Sally Trotman

"This is a fast-paced and also an unpredictable week, so if an opportunity presents itself don’t turn it down because you didn’t have enough notice. No risk, no reward." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You’re naturally playful and light-hearted. Do something fun this week with those closest to you. As when you lighten up you’ll see your current challenges from a whole different perspective." Sally Trotman

"A great cocktail requires the perfect mix of flavors, and you have the right ingredients for a superb result. A shot of the hard stuff and a spritz of spice." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Mercury is in your sign right now, so you might make more decisions based on your emotions and feelings. Trust your inner voice to guide you in the best direction." Sally Trotman

"There is everything to play for. You have the momentum and the wherewithal to get where and what you want. You just need that extra bit of courage and pizazz." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Be bold and ask for what you want! Venus and Mars are both in your sign, giving you extra confidence to attain your highest aspirations right now. Expect the best!" Sally Trotman

"There’s no way of knowing whether this week’s box of surprises will make your heart beat a whole lot faster or upset the applecart. Be ready for anything and everything." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"A chance meeting with someone on your wavelength helps you to achieve more than you could alone. Use your organizational skills and a keen eye for detail to create something fabulous!" Sally Trotman

"Are you being led up the garden path or on a stairway to heaven? Where money’s concerned, play it safe, but with an affair of the heart, trust your feelings." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Does the same idea keep coming to you, something you need to act on? Now is the time to set the wheels in motion to attain something important for you." Sally Trotman

"The thing about taking a chance is there are no guarantees you’ll succeed. However, one thing is for sure, under these stars, you will regret not having at least tried." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"A water sign, being near the ocean brings peace and serenity. Take a trip to the coast and spend some time in quiet contemplation. It’ll help put things in perspective." Sally Trotman

"Scorpios are prone to all-or-nothing actions, but you really have to think things through carefully now. Are you better off with or without that person or that situation?" Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Naturally energetic and optimistic, take action on any inspiration you received around the time of the full moon at the beginning of this month, to help you create more joy!" Sally Trotman

"Don’t be misled by appearances this week. If something is solid, it will withstand scrutiny but if you’re being pressured to make a decision, it’s probably not the real deal." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Centre yourself in gratitude. Whatever appears to be a problem can be resolved by giving thanks for the many blessings in your life. Expect a positive outcome to this situation." Sally Trotman

"This may not be the right time to sign up for something you hope will last. There’s too many unknowns. However, if you’re up for a fling, go for it." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You may be experiencing change right now. As a fixed sign this isn’t something you find easy, but know you’re protected and a new direction is being shown to you." Sally Trotman

"This is not your average week. Events come out of left field leaving you little time to make a considered decision. Your first instinct is almost certainly the right one." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You’re a sensitive and gentle soul. Spend time with friends you connect with on a deep level to find fulfilment, and also to discover a whole new world of possibilities." Sally Trotman