Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for July 3 - July 9, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, July 3 - July 9, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Moon in your sign on July 9 brings a new way of looking at an old challenge. Do you need to assert yourself more in order to move forward?" Sally Trotman

"Monday is Full Moon day, so minor issues may well morph into major ones - if you allow them to. So, gain distance and perspective, and remind yourself: it’s not personal." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Jupiter is in your sign all year, giving you the opportunity to grow your finances and to attract more luck. Take time to consider which direction feels exciting to you." Sally Trotman

"Jams of one sort or another cause havoc with the direction of travel. Leave nothing until the last minute and focus on your end game. Cut people some slack too." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Are your closest relationships feeling out of balance? If so, reflect on what’s troubling you, consider what you could do to change the situation and walk away from the rest." Sally Trotman

"There are several ways around an impasse, so don’t be forced into making a move until you have had time to explore your options. Cool and collected wins the day." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Mercury leaves your sign in the next couple of days, so make the most of this planet helping you to communicate from your heart what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"If you get an attack of the birthday blues, it will pass. Once your new year has started, you’ll be on a fast-track to success, plus your confidence will soar." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"From July 11, Mercury, which rules thinking and communication, is in your sign for the next month. You may find you have more ideas than usual, so take action." Sally Trotman

"You may not be seeing a situation in its true light. Somebody could be concealing information from you or perhaps you are blinded to a reality. If in doubt, don’t." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You’re supported in all you do by those closest to you. Lean on your network now for help. A surprising new contact will help you more than you can imagine." Sally Trotman

"Whatever the real weather is up to, it’s kind of rainy in Virgo land. Maybe what you thought you were getting doesn’t match what you have got. Give it time." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You have been thinking about changing direction in some area of your life. Know that you can trust your inner guidance. It is time to make the changes you desire." Sally Trotman

"You have the perfect stars under which to close and complete. Contracts can be signed, deals done. However, be aware that the party may also be over. No regrets, eh." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You take a practical approach to life, which serves you well. Give yourself a bit of time to daydream now. Let your mind wander and believe that anything is possible." Sally Trotman

"It may be more challenging getting where you want to go in all senses of the phrase. The trick is to set your mind in serenity mode. You’ll get there." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Is there an idea you’ve been pondering on? It is time to do something about this now, and know that you have all the skills to make it a success!" Sally Trotman

"It’s good to be loyal and hang in there for as long as it takes. Except when money’s involved. If the sums aren’t adding up, then maybe cut your losses." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Let go of any challenges that have been troubling you. You tend to worry about things beyond your control. Remember, accept what you can't change, and change what you can." Sally Trotman

"Monday’s full moon in Capricorn brings you full circle. You are beginning a new chapter, which is why certain aspects of your existence need to be put to bed now." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Naturally creative, it’s time to use this talent for the benefit of yourself and others. Put pen to paper and make a plan to express this beautiful talent or yours." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been moaning about a situation for a while now, the time has finally come to do something about it. So, use these rocket-fuelled influences to get you airborne." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"July 7 and 8 are the best dates for you to start a project, take inspired action and get creative with your ideas! Do what comes naturally to you." Sally Trotman