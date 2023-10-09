Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 9 October - 15 October 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 9 October - 15 October 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You are fully in your power right now! With the North Node in your sign , you can assert your will in a way that benefits others as well as yourself." Sally Trotman

"Give way. Fighting your corner can be done another day. Maybe it’s time to let go of something you no longer need to free up space for something you do." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"This is an excellent time to discover new spiritual gifts. Join a meditation class or some kind of development group to help you become more aware of your natural gifts." Sally Trotman

"Let other people dig holes for themselves. Meanwhile, you can emerge smelling like a rose from a difference of opinion. The air is so much sweeter on the higher path." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Finding ways to slow your mind is important. Spend time alone in nature, considering your options and desires. This will help you to gain a new perspective and clear direction." Sally Trotman

"Remember, from little acorns oak trees grow. It's something to keep in mind this week, whether you’re beginning a new project or on the receiving end of an unexpected development." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"It may be time to make a courageous change. If you have been thinking about doing something different this is the moment to dive in and embrace your heart’s desires!" Sally Trotman

"Saturday’s solar eclipse is a sign of great things to come. Fate takes you by the hand, although it won’t harm to give it some help. Make a statement of intent." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Are you open to all the help on offer? You can be a little stubborn and fixed in your outlook. Open your mind and heart to new possibilities and guidance." Sally Trotman

"However other people behave, it’s not for you to fight fire with fire. Once the dust has settled, you’ll see some things you missed in the heat of the moment." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"As Venus is now in your sign, you will feel more able to express yourself to loved ones. Normally quiet and reserved, you will feel more outgoing during this transit." Sally Trotman

"Are you ready to say, I do? Or at the end of your rag? Whatever the actual scenario, this is one of those push-comes-to-shove moments. Rise to the occasion." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Mercury in your sign gives you the opportunity to meet new people. You may connect with someone who brings you a positive opportunity in the area of love or work." Sally Trotman

"It’s rare there’s a solar eclipse in your sign, so don’t be surprised if something takes off, like a rocket, or goes up in smoke. The point being, destiny calls." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Mars is now in Scorpio, the ruler of your sign. You have the power to reach an important goal. Make sure you are passionate about it and follow your heart." Sally Trotman

"Whatever emerges out of the ether this week requires time to absorb and to plan the right response. There’s a lot to be said for blazing a whole new trail." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"If there is something you love to do, but haven’t had much time recently, set aside a morning to get creative. You will feel a whole lot better for it!" Sally Trotman

"The cosmos has pulled out all the stops, so if things are good, they’re going to be absolutely fabulous. And vice versa. Either way, new avenues of possibility are emerging." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Listen to your inner guidance, as it is taking you in the right direction. Follow your gut rather than your mind, as your intuition can see so much further ahead." Sally Trotman

"Eclipses preside over events that have a destined quality. Could be you taking fate into your hands and making a mighty move, or events will do the job for you." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"By following the path of peace, you’re taking the best path for you. Which choice brings you a feeling of serenity? Choose this direction and know all will be well." Sally Trotman

"New territory is opening up. You may travel to a distant location or opportunities could take you out of your comfort zone. The past, as they say, is another country." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Now that you are feeling more emotionally balanced you are much better able to receive greater opportunities.So, release any anger and bitterness to help you move forward more easily." Sally Trotman