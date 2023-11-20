Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 20 November - 26 November 2023

Read your weekly horoscope for 20 November - 26 November 2023 from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 20 November - 26 November 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Moon in your sign on 22 November gives you the opportunity to set a clear intention for the month ahead. How can you take a step towards this today?" Sally Trotman

"Roll up your sleeves. This is one hard-working week. However, what you achieve now could not only stand the test of time, but it could also guarantee your enduring success." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"On 24 November you will have more clarity around what you want from your closest relationships. You may have to be bold and speak up, but it’ll be worth it." Sally Trotman

"You may not be having the most fun week of the year, but it’s purposeful. You’ll know the reality, as opposed to the uncertainty. From here you can go forward." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The Full Moon in Taurus on 27 November helps you clarify what’s most important to you, and to also attract the help you need to move forward in another direction." Sally Trotman

"You have to be 100 percent behind those things on which you place your signature, as getting out of a commitment is going to be more trouble than it’s worth." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"November is a master number month (11), giving you the confidence to act on repeated ideas and to move in a direction that aligns with your mind, body and soul." Sally Trotman

"There’s no such thing as failure, only situations that didn’t yield the results you aspired to. Go back to the drawing board, correct the missteps, and next time you’ll succeed." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Family’s important to you, but there may be some challenges in this area of your life. Take a step back from any drama and know that all will be well." Sally Trotman

"However things look now is not how they’ll look further down the line. It’s a question of perspective. So, give yourself a little time and you will see the upside." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Sometimes you feel a bit blue because you have so much you need to get done. Give yourself a break and congratulate yourself on how much you’ve achieved this year." Sally Trotman

"It’s a good time to formalise a relationship and to set a situation in cement, but not to take a shortcut or run a red light. There will be consequences!" Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Keep building towards your dreams because you’re closer than you think. By shifting your perspective to one of gratitude rather than lack, you will see how far you have come." Sally Trotman

"The going may be tough, but this is when you’re at your best. You're the great negotiator and it’s time to pull out all the stops. Rise to the occasion." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Reach for the stars because you have everything at your disposal right now, in terms of time, resources, help and vision. You can do this, so believe in yourself wholeheartedly!" Sally Trotman

"Be sure to keep within your limits this week. Whether we’re talking going beyond reasonable measures or spending on the promise of the future. Keep it real. Less is more." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Mars is in your sign for the next month, so enjoy this fiery energy to help you get motivated and inspired! Focus on one important goal and see it through." Sally Trotman

"This may not be the moment for a celebration, but it’s perfect to focus on the positives and treat the negatives as a learning curve. It’s only a pit stop." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Spend time in nature to feel refreshed and increase your energy levels. You need this connection to the great outdoors, so make this a priority in your life moving forwards." Sally Trotman

"Living up to your reputation as the zodiac’s rock is your task for the week ahead. Other people will need your strength and support. Be your authentic self for them." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"It’s a time of inner reflection. Shut the world away for a bit and listen to what your inner voice is guiding you to, so you can make positive changes." Sally Trotman

"You may be looking at the glass half full, but the reality’s different, as you’ll see in a few short weeks. Do what you can. Work with what you’ve got." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You are stronger than you think. Focus on your strengths and forge ahead with your most innovative ideas because you are able to manifest these now and make significant changes." Sally Trotman