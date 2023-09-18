Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 18 September - 24 September 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, 18 September - 24 September 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With the full moon in your sign later this month, it is a good time to focus on what you need to release to make space for bright, new beginnings." Sally Trotman

"You may have got the wrong end of the stick. So, before you make a move you won’t be able to rectify, double check the information. Then sleep on it." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Jupiter in your sign has been helping you all summer to expand your vision, believe in your worth, and take inspired action. Give thanks for the blessings in your life!" Sally Trotman

"There’s a time and place for romance and this could be it. Neptune’s divine influence is over life and love, yet it may also be blinding you to a reality." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The Autumn Equinox on 23 September helps you to find balance between your head and your heart. Try to listen more to your feelings to help you make clear choices." Sally Trotman

"Too much information is as bad as too little. Before you agree to something or decide it’s not for you, get a second opinion and, if necessary, defer your decision." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Normally a homebody, you may be feeling a little more adventurous now! Enjoy this vibe by booking a trip or starting a new course of study to broaden your horizons." Sally Trotman

"Enjoy taking time out, but don’t lose your grip on reality. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and if the doom-merchants are out, ignore them." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Venus is still in your sign, giving you that extra energy and va va voom! Tap into your creative side and give generously to those close to you in need." Sally Trotman

"Reboot your self-worth and don’t let anyone undermine you this week. Not everything is set in stone and some information is just plain wrong. Remember, Leos are the zodiac’s star." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the Sun leaving your sign, reflect on the past month. What do you need to change? Where is there flow? Take action to implement any ideas you've had recently." Sally Trotman

"Trust your judgement, yes, but what you don’t want to do is assume that what you are being told about someone is the whole truth and nothing but the truth." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"As the Sun enters your sign on 23 September it’s an opportunity to attract new love or create a more loving vibe in your existing relationship. Settle into a fresh routine." Sally Trotman

"On Saturday, the Sun enters your sign re-energizing you and also bringing with it enlightenment. All that said, before then life could be a little bit blurry around the edges." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You often find small talk and social gatherings dull! However, with the Sun in Libra you may be feeling a little more sociable than normal. Say yes to all invites!" Sally Trotman

"Scorpios love a good mystery, as long as it’s not interfering with your plans. Things may not be adding up right now, but in a week or so they will. " Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With the North node in your fellow fire sign of Aries it’s perfect to begin a new work project or focus on feeling purposeful. Be bold and take a chance!" Sally Trotman

"It’s alright to be confused, but it is not okay to act on insufficient information. Fake news and tall stories are flourishing. The sane and the sensible stay well schtum." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Are you feeling a little tired of the same routine? With the Sun now in an air sign this will help you mix things up. Take time to relax, too." Sally Trotman

"The sure-footed Goat is on slippery ground, so go slowly and trust your instincts. Travel, whether in miles or experience, could take you where you didn’t quite expect to go." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"This is a time of change for you. As a fixed sign you fear trying new things, but be open to different options. You’ll find you feel far more fulfilled." Sally Trotman

"It may seem as if you’ve entered the twilight zone, where people go AWOL and nothing makes sense. Be still and everything will be back to normal in no time." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Have faith in yourself and the divine plan. With Saturn retrograding through your sign, life may be testing. A water sign, you’re able to relax and go with the flow." Sally Trotman