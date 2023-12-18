Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 18 December - 24 December 2023

Read your weekly horoscope for 18 December - 24 December 2023 from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 18 December - 24 December 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Take time to consider where you need to make healthy choices. As the year ends make the decision to create more time for yourself and a daily discipline to support you." Sally Trotman

"Happy days! This is not a same-old-same-old Christmas. It is totally different, probably because of events a matter of days beforehand. So, be prepared to be amazed." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"On 22 December write down three desires for the New Year. Jupiter preparing to turn direct in Taurus at the end of the year will bring increased energy and clarity. " Sally Trotman

"Proposals under the mistletoe? Surprise announcements over the turkey? Absolutely anything and everything are on offer this week. Get your gladrags out and make sure you are ready to party." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Are you noticing the signs the universe is sending you? A timely conversation with a friend, finding feathers and seeing repeated number patterns remind you of the guidance surrounding you." Sally Trotman

"Be prepared to head off nice and early for Christmas because delays and diversions are in the stars. Then again, sometimes fate steps in and your sliding-doors moment comes about." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"The last Full Moon of the year is in your sign, on 27 December. What is ending in your life? Let go with grace and make space for the new." Sally Trotman

"Some of the best things about Christmas are those that weren’t on the menu. Make this a season to remember by binning the rule book and daring to be different." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Speak your truth from the heart and you will be surprised at the outcome. Be open and honest, and call on the Archangel Gabriel to help you communicate with integrity." Sally Trotman

"Last moment purchases could make for an expensive celebration, but, as they say, it’s the thought that counts. Don’t expect everything to go according to plan though, it rarely does!" Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You’re a nature lover and although the nights are long and the weather cool, make time to enjoy walking in your favourite places to uplift and restore your energy levels." Sally Trotman

"Tis the season to be jolly and also to be open to unseasonal developments. Leave plenty of time for travel and have industrial supplies of laughing gas. Ho, ho, ho!" Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You can end up with analysis paralysis if you consider all the options when trying to make a decision. Trust your inner voice and deepest feelings to make clear choices." Sally Trotman

"Staying close to home could be the recipe for happiness, but by venturing into the unknown, you could make this a Christmas to remember forever. Deep breath. Vive la difference." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"A fixed sign, you find change a challenge. However, with Venus in your sign all month it’s easier to see the bigger picture and embrace doors opening in love and work." Sally Trotman

"Christmas could be about happy endings or simply endings in general. Do your best to accommodate other people’s misdemeanours and wait until the New Year before pressing the delete button." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Ruled by the expansive planet of Jupiter you’re naturally optimistic. If you’ve been feeling low, make time to count your blessings and give thanks for the abundance in your life." Sally Trotman

"There’s a balance between making sure there’s plenty to do and allowing time for being in the moment. Trim your schedule and the tree, and put love above all else." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"The Sun is in your sign for the next month, so share your talents and gifts with those close to you, as this will bring new opportunities and positive vibes!" Sally Trotman

"Celebrate the past, but avoid living in it. Uranus, the change-bringer, is in charge of the Christmas festivities and inspiring you to look to the future. Eyes on new horizons." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Your inner voice is clear and strong, yet sometimes your mind chatter overrides your deepest sense of knowing. Now is the time to honour your intuition and take action accordingly." Sally Trotman

"The sparks will fly. A chance meeting could start a hot romance or the wrong move at the wrong time could send hopes of a happy Christmas up in smoke." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Take a step back from anything that no longer serves you. With Saturn moving direct in your sign again you'll know exactly which direction to head as the New Year begins." Sally Trotman