Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 16 October - 22 October 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 16 October - 22 October 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The full moon in your sign at the end of September helped you let go of anything that no longer excites you. Bring your attention now to fun, new projects!" Sally Trotman

"What people say and do, they mean. No ifs, ands or buts. Likewise, if you’re signing up for something, you’ve got to do it wholeheartedly. It’s a week to remember." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With five planets currently retrograde, including Jupiter, which is in your sign, it is the perfect time for you to take stock and let opportunities find you by remaining open." Sally Trotman

"If you’re in, you’re in and if you’re out, you’re out. There’s no half-measures in this cosmic climate. Something to bear in mind if you’re thinking about delivering an ultimatum." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Friendly and outgoing, you are always keen to find new interests and connections. This desire will be even stronger this week, with the Sun in airy and sociable Libra. Enjoy!" Sally Trotman

"If the astrology were the weather, you wouldn’t need your sun hat. Despite the lack of fluffy white things, there’s a lot of good set to come out of events." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Sometimes you wonder if you are being a little bit over-sensitive, but on this occasion you have every right to be upset. Speak up for yourself and then move on." Sally Trotman

"There is nowhere to hide under these stars. The good will be fantastic and the bad, stuff for your memoir. Whatever you do, do it in style and with authority." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Fiery and determined, you can achieve whatever you put your mind to. Right now though, you may not be so clear. Sit back and allow the direction to reveal itself." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been complaining recently that nothing ever happens, then the cosmic gods have been listening. This is one of those weeks when people and events will blow your mind." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With Saturn in your opposite sign and retrograde too, you may be feeling stuck. The trick is to try to flow around the problem rather than facing it head on." Sally Trotman

"Just like that genie, what emerges this week cannot be stuffed back in the bottle. What’s done is done. Not that you won’t be entirely happy with what you’ve got." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The new moon in Libra mid-month guides you to a fresh, exciting new beginning. Where would you like to see change? Focus on what is most important to you now." Sally Trotman

"Cast your mind back to mid-April. Did anything special occur or something begin? There is a link between these two time periods, and it may help explain some current developments." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Mercury in your sign now helps you to realise the truth. You have a strong intuition anyway, so make sure you really listen to your gut and do not waiver!" Sally Trotman

"There is an all-or-nothing quality about the astrology. If you’re ready to make an irrevocable move and all you need is a push from the cosmos. Well, you’ve got it." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You are a force to be reckoned with when you’re clear and determined. Notice who wants a piece of the action and be discerning about who you take on board." Sally Trotman

"You won’t be the only one feeling the pressure, so cut people some slack. It’s one of those weeks when hard choices must be made if you are to succeed." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Your sense of humour always gets you through as, fortunately, you are often able to see the lighter side of life, which gives you hope in the midst of challenges." Sally Trotman

"There have been two previous points this year when a crossroads would have appeared, these were in mid-January and mid-April. Please don’t be afraid to walk away from the past." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Are you ready to give yourself a break? Hard working and always ready to help others, it is time to down tools and indulge in some time out for you." Sally Trotman

"You may be right, but some people don’t want to hear that. If you make someone feel embarrassed or inadequate now, you could live to regret it. Kindness is all." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Whilst your idea may seem like a good one at first glance, test out its practicality. Take a few action steps towards your desire and see how it pans out." Sally Trotman