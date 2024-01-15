Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 15 January - 21 January 2024

Read your first weekly horoscope for 15 January - 21 January 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 15 January - 21 January 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Full Moon in fellow fire sign, Leo, this month helps you get creative! Take up a new hobby or revisit something you love to help you relax and unwind." Sally Trotman

"Whatever hopes and dreams you have, know they don’t depend on other people to manifest them. It’s all down to you. This weekend marks the start of the big push." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Now Jupiter, planet of luck and expansion, is moving direct in your sign, you’ll feel like you’re back in the flow. Embrace the luck and positive energy coming your way!" Sally Trotman

"It’s only January and already you have completed a journey. Now you can look at the rest of the year to see what stands between you and accomplishing many more." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Right now you’re being blessed with a number of ideas and new inspirations. Take action on these and make a practical plan to move forward in whatever way you can." Sally Trotman

"Ignore the naysayers. There’s lots to look forward to in 2024 and it all starts with a bit of a clear out. It’s time to eliminate the toxic and time-wasting." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Have you been feeling sluggish since the beginning of the year? If so, get back into routines that were helping you feel better last year. It’ll be worth the effort." Sally Trotman

"Six months ago you may have reached a conclusion, but been unable to see it through. You now have a second chance. Knowing your value is all-important to your success." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Full Moon in your sign in late January puts you in the spotlight! Enjoy the attention and use your big-hearted nature to help someone who’s in need right now." Sally Trotman

"Even though things may look pretty much the same as they have always done, the tectonic plates underpinning your life are currently shifting. Meaning major change is on its way." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Quiet and industrious, it can be hard to put yourself first. The universe is encouraging you to do just this, so seize the moment and enjoy your time to shine!" Sally Trotman

"Remember, love is never truly lost. Instead it is freed to flow into other relationships. Something to think about if you are struggling to keep a romance or partnership alive." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"If you’ve been wrestling with a decision and feel unclear about the path ahead, consider the fears that are holding you back. When you understand these, clarity will be yours." Sally Trotman

"There’s nothing quite like a declutter to make you feel lighter and brighter. We’re not just talking closets. Trimming your contact list is what you might call a good start." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"It’s a brilliant time to step up and take charge in some way. Leading others is natural for you, so trust that you can do this with ease and grace." Sally Trotman

"It’s time to practise the three Rs – release, regenerate and recycle – and you’ll be flowing with the astrological current. There’s no point hanging on to what you don’t really need." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"After a hectic start to January, life slows down, giving you the opportunity to stop and check what you most need to do to unwind. Listen and take action accordingly." Sally Trotman

"Is it real? There could be more than one reason to ask yourself this question, but a love affair may well be top of the list. Share hopes and doubts." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Whilst you can be understanding of others, you have a limit and perhaps you have reached that now. It is ok to say no, mean it and stick to it." Sally Trotman

"There’s no ambiguity in these influences. They are what they are, though. So, take the initiative and do something about a situation that is in limbo. Feel empowered, not daunted." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Try as you may some people just can’t be helped in the way you would like them to be. Step back and trust this person will find their own way." Sally Trotman

"Pluto returns to your sign inspiring transformation. 19-21 January birthdays are first in the queue for a life makeover, but all Aquarians will benefit from a purge and a reboot." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Often you find yourself in the midst of a drama. This is disturbing, as you’re a peace lover. Stick to your boundaries and walk away from the chaos surrounding you." Sally Trotman