Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 11 September - 17 September 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, 11 September - 17 September 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The North Node stationing direct for a couple of days from 17 September encourages you to follow through on an idea you’ve had on the back burner. Go for it!" Sally Trotman

"Confusion reigns, you have been warned! So, when you don’t know what to do, do nothing. Information will gradually begin to emerge, but speculation won’t help. Simply wait it out." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With Mercury moving forward again in fellow earth sign, Virgo, it’s a good time to make a practical plan for an important work project. Focus on service to create success." Sally Trotman

"There is an element of luck operating in your life at the moment, regardless of the presenting facts. Remain confident and at ease with any developments. Never explain; never complain." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your mind can take you in a positive direction, or quickly spiral downwards. Stay focused on what’s working well in your life and on what you are most grateful for." Sally Trotman

"A fresh phase begins for domestic life, whether an offspring is about to move out or a home move is in sight. Have no regrets, you’ll love the new chapter." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Being sensitive, you find it difficult when there’s conflict in your close relationships. If this has been the case, take a step back and trust there will be a resolution." Sally Trotman

"Sticking to your opinions may sound like a virtue, but sometimes it is your beliefs that are holding you back a bit. Change your mindset and you will change outcomes." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Now is the perfect moment to develop a new talent. You are blessed with many creative gifts, so put your energy into learning something different to bring clarity and calm." Sally Trotman

"A relationship can get back on the road to recovery or a new attraction may well gather some momentum. Venus returns over old ground and it rights a romantic wrong." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the new moon in your sign on 15 September, and Mercury moving direct too, the sky's the limit. So, make a practical plan and trust you can achieve it." Sally Trotman

"A new moon in your sign signals positive change - an offer in the pipeline or new thinking on a situation that has kept you in limbo for a wee while." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Mars in your sign tests you to stand firm with someone in your working life. Maintain your boundaries. Whilst it’s important to consider others, practice putting your own needs first." Sally Trotman

"Finally, after relentlessly banging your head against a brick wall, a situation begins to shift. Light will start to appear at the end of the tunnel. Someone made a mistake." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Nurture yourself this week to rejuvenate and develop more of a balance in your personal relationships. Sometimes your kindness can be taken for granted, so focus on yourself right now." Sally Trotman

"Take note: good things happen when Venus and Jupiter are aligned, so don’t mistrust a generous gesture or even someone’s genuine interest in you. The power of attraction is real." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Your sixth sense is becoming stronger, so honour your feelings, particularly when it comes to your finances. The new moon on 15 September may well reveal some surprising new information." Sally Trotman

"The results are in or will be over the next two weeks. The recent cosmic log-jam is easing up, making it easier to create plans that will come to fruition." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Take time to connect with your local community more and you will make an important work contact. Spend some time networking as well to discover another golden opportunity. Exciting times!" Sally Trotman

"Feeling the need to expand your horizons? The time is right for long-haul travel and looking at bigger, better options for your future. You are only limited by your imagination." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Put aside your worries for a day and relax into the flow. Remember you are not in control of the people around you, only your reaction. Find your peace again." Sally Trotman

"You may have tried to settle a financial matter without success, but maybe the stars were misaligned at the time. Where money and love are concerned, try, try, try again." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"The new moon in your opposite sign may create some inner tension. So, when you are called on to make any important decisions, follow your rationale rather than your imagination." Sally Trotman