Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 11 December - 17 December 2023

Read your weekly horoscope for 11 December - 17 December 2023 from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 11 December - 17 December 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"When you’re clear what you want and know in your heart it’s the right, you're able to create whatever you desire. Believe in yourself and your ability to manifest miracles!" Sally Trotman

"Expect to be in the slow lane, but utterly enjoying the scenery. It’s other people’s issues that are getting in the way of your journeys, whether of miles or endeavour." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"If you’re feeling stuck or lacking in energy, take some physical exercise and you’ll feel a whole lot better for it. This will change your perspective about a situation too." Sally Trotman

"Aim to get all your financial ducks in a row early this week. Thereafter, delays with payments and issues with transactions are more likely. Otherwise, life is really quite dreamy." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your environment can affect how you feel. Look at your home and consider making some changes to create a calmer vibe. Apply the same approach to your work space too." Sally Trotman

"Be prepared to be kept waiting for an answer, but rather than think no news is bad news, a delay is serving a very useful purpose. Deploy your inner philosopher." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"This has been a year of huge personal growth for you. Before the end of the year reflect on how far you’ve come and what you still need to change." Sally Trotman

"Post early for Christmas! Actually, any task you would normally leave until next week needs to be done sooner than later. The cosmos is on a go-slow until early January." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Love is in the air. Perhaps with someone from your past or someone who feels familiar when you meet. Be open and allow yourself to be swept off your feet!" Sally Trotman

"There’s magic and mischief in the air. Perfect for a new romance or for getting back a lost spark. However, iIt’ll be easy to lose your way and common sense." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Now is the moment to make time for the more spiritual side of your life. You’re a down to earth person, so enjoy exploring the intangible through meditation and healing." Sally Trotman

"New beginnings on the home and family front are forecast. However, there could be news of a wedding, but these influences are much better used for mending any broken fences." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"There’s a feeling of harmony in your domestic life, which is a relief. Know the most difficult times are behind you now. You can relax and enjoy the moment more. " Sally Trotman

"If you are travelling this week, then allow plenty of time to get to your destination. On Wednesday, Mercury heads into retrograde slowing down the wheels of commerce and communication." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You're a compassionate and caring person, sometimes at the expense of your own needs. You can now find a balance between feeling compassion for others whilst being kinder towards yourself." Sally Trotman

"Romance in all forms is on offer, so get ready to be enchanted. That said, before you head up to cloud nine make sure you’ve dealt with duties and responsibilities." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The New Moon in your sign mid month gives you the opportunity to try something new. So, seize this opportunity, as it will lead you in a really exciting direction!" Sally Trotman

"The Sagittarian New Moon encourages fresh starts. Any projects begun before the new year may well take a while to get off the ground, but persistence will absolutely pay off." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"As an Earth sign moderation can be quite difficult for you. Use your strong discipline to exercise some restraint though, so that you don’t over indulge and regret it later!" Sally Trotman

"You may feel as if you’re going round in circles, but there’s a reason. It’s about time and timing. Only when the time is right can a situation come together." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You put a lot of effort into your family and friends. At times you feel this isn’t reciprocated, but you’re in for a surprise. Be open to receiving some gifts." Sally Trotman

"If you have any doubts whatsoever about someone or something, then avoid committing yourself. It may take until early January before you discover why there was a need to hesitate." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Keep persevering with your goals because they are in reach. Keep the faith and continue to follow your intuition to open up a whole range of thrilling and fresh avenues!" Sally Trotman