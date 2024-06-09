Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 10th - 16th June 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 22nd April - 28th April 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 10th - 16th June 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"As the Summer Solstice approaches, tap into the creative ideas that are coming to you now and express this side of yourself more to feel freer and much more energised." Sally Trotman

"Getting rid of something you don’t need is therapeutic. The trouble is, you may not initially realise you don’t need that thing. Be alert for roads that have run out." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With Mars now in your sign you have even more determination than usual to persevere and reach your most important career goals. Reach for the stars and believe in yourself." Sally Trotman

"Why resist the irresistible? Only if you know it’s dangerous. Passions run high this week, whether you’re newly in lust or presented with a situation that you didn’t see coming." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Make the most of the last few days of the Sun in your sign, giving you extra energy to socialise, network and communicate your most exciting ideas with other people." Sally Trotman

"Make the most of this Saturnian climate by dealing with the most difficult task, the thing you least want to do. Once it’s done, you’ll feel a weight off your shoulders." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Mercury and Venus move into your sign this month, and with these two planets around you, you will feel creative and curious. So, make sure you enjoy this uplifting energy." Sally Trotman

"Breaking something down into its component parts is the best way to tackle a major project. You may think you have taken on too much, but, rest assured, it’s manageable." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"This would be a great time to study something new. Is there an interest or hobby you would like to develop further? Follow your passions and enjoy deepening your knowledge." Sally Trotman

"Power struggles can erupt in an astro-climate like this. So, sprinkle on those charm particles and love bomb the opposition. Iif that doesn’t work, it simply wasn’t meant to be." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"It’s in your nature to worry and try to work out the details. Why not count your blessings, rather than collecting concerns. Notice how this changes your mood and outlook." Sally Trotman

"The reason why someone may be overly negative with you is that they have problems of their own. So, don’t go on the offensive, best to be patient and kind." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Regain your inner balance by spending time in quiet contemplation. Relax and allow your mind to drift to a peaceful place. By doing this regularly you’ll start to feel better." Sally Trotman

"Avoid overstretching yourself financially or making a deal that asks too much of you. It may be better to cut your losses. Look to distant parts for renewal and opportunity." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Moon in your sign on 17 June really helps you to gain better perspective and more clarity around a particularly challenging situation. Tune in and trust your inner guidance." Sally Trotman

"You have the ability to overcome a current difficulty, however, you don’t want to make an enemy in the process. The law of karma’s alive and well. Act with dignity." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Be alert and notice the synchronistic signs the universe is showing you this week. Be aware of song lyrics and repeated number patterns because these are all guidance for you." Sally Trotman

"Put head over heart. You’ve got to be able to live with the consequences of a decision you make now. Money talks. Also, remember, people who love you will understand." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You enjoy helping others and this attribute is commendable, so whoever you have been helping out recently is extremely grateful and your help will be reciprocated. Be open to receiving." Sally Trotman

"Know your limits and make sure other people know theirs too. There is a boom-bust influence to contend with and you’d be much wiser erring on the side of caution." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"There are some exciting new beginnings awaiting you around the Summer Solstice, so enjoy the opportunities as they come to you and make sure you seize them with both hands!" Sally Trotman

"Events at this time could have their origins in mid-February. You are currently at a point where promises are being fulfilled or, if not, you’re fully ready to pull anchor." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"A natural healer, you enjoy being of service. Keep your boundaries strong though and know that it’s ok to put yourself first and let others work things out for themselves." Sally Trotman