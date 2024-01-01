Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 1 January - 7 January 2024

Read your first weekly horoscope for the new year, 1 January - 7 January 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 1 January - 7 January 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Embrace 2024 with confidence! Pursue financial ventures wisely and don’t take too many risks in this area of your life. Your relationships thrive with open communication, so open up now." Sally Trotman

"There’s no holding you back. In 2024, you have people to see and places to go, and you’re off! Be businesslike and focussed. You’ve got it all to play for." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Jupiter in your sign is now direct again, which is great news for you and your career. Set practical goals you can steadily work towards. Luck is on your side." Sally Trotman

"Travel and making connections are top of the list for the New Year. It’s none too soon to raise your profile and ensure certain people know you’re armed and ready!" Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With Mercury, Venus and Mars in your opposite sign this could cause tension. Before you communicate, ask yourself, is it kind, necessary and honest? If not, remember silence is golden!" Sally Trotman

"Take advantage of the time and year, get ahead with finances. Moves made now to improve your position or right a wrong will get 2024 off to a flying start." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"The Full Moon in Cancer last December shone a spotlight on your sense of security and ambitions. It’s time to release the past and move forward with hope and confidence." Sally Trotman

"The best form of defence is attack, and with Mars in your opposite sign this is no time to back down. January is the best month to eliminate the competition." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Believe in yourself, know if you can dream it, you can do it! It’s time to take bold leaps forward in the areas of love and work. Go for it!" Sally Trotman

"When is a bargain not a bargain? When you don’t need the item. Be ruthless in the choices you make now, and not just in regard to the January sales." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Often you’re two steps ahead, blessed with the ability to observe with quiet wisdom. Sometimes you need to let others learn the hard way, Bring the focus back to you." Sally Trotman

"There are serious decisions to make, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be upbeat about them. The shape of the future depends on the actions you take. So, be empowered." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Kind and generous, you’re often upset when others don’t give as much as you. Take time to notice if your relationships are balanced and where you need to pull back." Sally Trotman

"Changes on the home front are imminent. Don’t lose a minute putting together an action plan. Other people might not live up to their promises. It’s time to take charge." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re a force to be reckoned with when in the flow! Right now you’re riding high on positive vibes, so focus on what you want to achieve as 2024 begins." Sally Trotman

"Take it easy and don’t let molehills become mountains. It’s too early in the year to judge whether someone’s never going to change or a situation never turn the corner." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With Mercury, Venus and Mars all in Sagittarius you’re blessed with extra energy. You have the Midas touch, so make the most of it and go for what you want." Sally Trotman

"It’s not too late to reverse a decision or go back to someone you misjudged. The actions you take now could make a huge difference to your happiness and success." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"With the Sun in your sign until 21 January, you’ll feel extra productive. So, remember to keep that elusive balance to remain calm and save enough energy to complete tasks." Sally Trotman

"Mars enters your sign putting fire in your belly and getting you moving and motoring. You can win your battles, as long as you are prepared to cede some ground." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You're gentle and kind to those who are struggling. While it’s a great attribute, remember not everyone can be saved. Be realistic,walk away when you’ve done what you can." Sally Trotman

"Give yourself time to heal. Rushing into action before you’re ready is counter-productive. By 19 January you’ll be in a far better position to call the shots and to succeed." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Do you find managing your time difficult? Don’t berate yourself, simply create a practical plan for January under the earthy influence of your ruling planet, Jupiter. This will help you." Sally Trotman