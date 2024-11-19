Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 18th - 24th November 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 18th - 24th November 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 18th - 24th November 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You may feel inspired to contact someone from the past. Before you do so, consider the implications and whether this is the best course of action. Trust in divine timing." Sally Trotman

"The mood is upbeat and you’re more inclined to splash out on the good things in life. Just be sure people can deliver what they promise. Don’t get sucked in." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your need for security can sometimes overshadow your desire for adventure. It’s time to try to balance both needs within yourself by finding a middle ground that works for you." Sally Trotman

"Set as much in stone as you can because Mercury is about to turn retrograde and things that aren’t nailed down are likely to come adrift. Be wise and wily." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"It’s a time of rest and reflection, as a lot’s been happening in your life. Notice what is flowing and what is taking more energy to see a clear path." Sally Trotman

"It may be too early for the Christmas spirit to kick in, but invitations to special events could be arriving and a bit of a bash happening this weekend. Enjoy!" Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"The Moon in your sign on 19 November helps you to nurture yourself and others a little more. Make this your focus now and the rest will fall into place." Sally Trotman

"Venus is in the perfect place to inspire romance, so don’t turn down an opportunity to meet new people or mend a fence. It’s never too late to start over." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"On 21 November the Moon makes its monthly return to your sign, helping you to be bold and brave. Move beyond your comfort zone and do what brings you fulfilment." Sally Trotman

"If you sense someone’s not as thrilled about a development as you, talk about it before it becomes a serious issue. This is the wrong time to make an enemy." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Set intentions for the month ahead around 23 November, when the Moon makes its monthly visit to your sign. Find ways to approach an old idea in a fresh way." Sally Trotman

"Tis the season for olive branches! So, take the initiative and make your peace move early in the week. Likewise, if someone appears to be ready to open negotiations, agree." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You are such a wise soul and offer great advice to friends and family. Now that you are faced with a challenge, what do you need to do for yourself?" Sally Trotman

"Travel is in the stars. Maybe you’re about to take a trip or making plans to travel in the weeks to come, but one way or another broaden your outlook." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"When you focus on what you truly desire, you can achieve anything you want. Being clear about your needs is the most important thing, so spend some time in reflection." Sally Trotman

"It’ll be more difficult to reach agreements and establish the rules of engagement from next week, so it’s time to do whatever you can to get signatures on paper now." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With Mercury, planet of communication, in your sign, you will have more clarity of thought and be able to say what you really need to. Be confident in your communication." Sally Trotman

"On Thursday, the Sun enters Sagittarius and a season of celebrations begins. Don’t leave it too late, reach out to people who live far away or book tickets for events." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"With Venus in Capricorn for the next month, you can assess your finances and decide whether a new venture is working out the way you want. Be honest with yourself." Sally Trotman

"Lovely Venus continues to sprinkle you with her charm particles, so don’t lose a moment in pursuing your desires. The laws of attraction are in your favour. Resistance is pointless!" Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You may favour spending time with others over alone time right now, and that is where you need to be. Arrange social outings and enjoy the festivities as they begin." Sally Trotman

"Pluto returns to Aquarius encouraging you to get rid of any toxicity. A friendship that’s no longer what it used to be could be the first item on the list." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You can be a loner, which is fine if you don’t spend too much time home alone. Try to create a balance between time with others and time by yourself." Sally Trotman