Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 15th March - 1st April 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 25th March - 1st April, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 25th March - 1st April 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With the Sun currently in Aries, you can take charge of your destiny and help others do the same. Believe in your power to create positive change in your life!" Sally Trotman

"Don’t allow others to stress you out. When a situation reaches crunch point, you have to be totally focussed in order to make the right move. You can do this." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Tap into the fiery energy of the Sun in Aries to stay motivated and to achieve your most important goals. This will result in a very favourable outcome for you." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been ignoring something hoping it’ll go away, it needs to be addressed. The thing is, once you’ve dealt with it, you’ll wonder why it took you so long." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Have you been guided in a new direction with your work recently? If so, the universe is showing you a new way of being more aligned with your life purpose." Sally Trotman

"A gestation period is now at an end, and something very special is about to be delivered. Babies, aside, an endeavour that has been in preparation has reached its completion." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Drop the self-blame! You have done nothing wrong in this situation and it is time to take your power back and stand up for what you believe to be true." Sally Trotman

"A lunar eclipse brings a matter to a conclusion. Home and family are in the mainframe, making this a time of happy endings or, perhaps, emotional roller-coasters. Maybe even both." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You can be fiery and impulsive at times, and it’s one of your strengths. However, right now you need to stand back and take your time making an important decision." Sally Trotman

"If you’re planning a fun, mini get-away, be sure to leave yourself plenty of time for the journey. Mercury is in mischievous mode and slowing down the wheels of communication." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Don’t let your self-doubt hold you back. Your humility is admirable, but at this time it’s really important for you to believe in yourself and trust your inner guidance fully." Sally Trotman

"You may be right, but going to the wall to prove it isn’t recommended under these stars. Compromise, cooperation and kindness. These are the tools to get the job done." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The recent Full Moon in your sign helped you to make some key life decisions. Now you need to have the courage of your convictions to follow them all through." Sally Trotman

"Monday’s lunar eclipse in your sign is a game-changer, and there could be a connection between the events of last October and now. A chapter’s over; a new one opens." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You are naturally intuitive, both for yourself and other people. So, if you are facing a critical decision, spend some time being quiet and then act on your inner guidance." Sally Trotman

"It’s not a crime to seek help. Whether you’re the only one on deck or simply under the gun, reach out to those who are on the good ship Scorpio." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You are a brave and courageous fire sign, and with the Sun in fellow fiery Aries now too, you can move forward fearlessly. You have everything you need to succeed." Sally Trotman

"Feel the love. Something beautiful could be on its way, and it will mark the end to a long and challenging journey. Let go of the past. Your future awaits." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"When you know what you want nothing can stop you, and this is one of those moments! Keep your eyes on your target and know you can make it happen." Sally Trotman

"Monday’s lunar eclipse brings matters to a head. It may take another fortnight before you understand quite what this means, but Easter has a part to play in it all." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You are a humanitarian at heart and always consider the needs of others. Continue to see your fellows through the eyes of love and then watch the conflict melt away." Sally Trotman

"Your feelings run deep, although you don’t always reveal them. You may have no choice but to speak from the heart. It’s not what you say, but how you say it." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"It is time to have more confidence in yourself! As a gentle water sign you can be hesitant to take action, but now it is important to take the plunge." Sally Trotman