Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 11th - 17th November 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 11th - 17th November 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 11th - 17th November 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You’re seen as the innovator of the zodiac, and now you may find others approach you to lead on a new idea. This opportunity will take you far, embrace it." Sally Trotman

"There’s a chance you might have forgotten a payment or are about to make a financial flub. So, first thing Monday, do your sums and continue to monitor accounts thereafter." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The Full Moon in Taurus on 15 November helps you to release something you've been carrying all year. By surrendering the old you can make space for a fresh beginning." Sally Trotman

"The only Full Moon in Taurus takes place on Friday, inspiring closure and completion. Whether or not you’re expecting a happy ending, there’s an element of surprise in the mix." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Your busy mind can cause you physical tension, so take time out to relax and breathe. When life gets overwhelming, use techniques to bring you back into the present moment." Sally Trotman

"You may feel it’s taken forever for something to happen, so that you can finally move forward. That time may well be now, and once one thing changes, everything changes." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Someone from your past may have got back in touch with you recently. Whilst you might have found their reappearance unsettling, this has actually caused a positive shift for you." Sally Trotman

"A gestation period’s at an end and a new beginning will follow. For some this is all about a love affair; for others, a project that’s involved your whole heart." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Mars in your sign helps you to be more decisive and take action, where before you may have hesitated. You now find innovative ways of dealing with an old challenge." Sally Trotman

"Forget perfection and aim to be the best you can be. The cosmos is in contrary mode, making mincemeat of your plans, especially over the weekend. Go with the flow." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Are you feeling like you're juggling too many responsibilities? If so, ask for help. You don’t need to carry this load alone, you’ll feel better for letting go of something." Sally Trotman

"Listen to others, but don’t take it to heart. There is a lot of static surrounding life and love, and some people are simply acting out. Least said, soonest mended." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Last month may have brought a revaluation around your relationships. This month, however, brings your attention to your health. It’s time to find ways to rebalance your mind and body." Sally Trotman

"Arguments over money are never nice, but sometimes it is necessary to right the balance – literally and figuratively. This is especially true on Friday, so be open to the alternatives." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Sun in Scorpio lights the path for you to follow an idea that could take you in a whole different direction. Know that the change is positive for you." Sally Trotman

"Full Moons have a habit of bringing simmering situations to a head, and if you’re not careful someone’s going to say something they didn’t mean. Don’t let that be you." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Fear rarely stops you doing what you want, but something has got in your way this time. Push it to one side in your mind and proceed with your plan." Sally Trotman

"Don’t leave a major endeavour to the last moment. Whether you’re daunted by the task or not feeling up to it, make a start and keep going. You’ll get there." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"If you’ve been worrying and fretting about something lately, then surrender your concerns to the universe and know that all will unfold in divine timing. Simply sit back and relax." Sally Trotman

"Venus enters your sign lending her charms to your progress, especially around love. She’ll be there for a month, so don’t lose heart if you encounter a setback this week." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You are good at teaching what you know to other people, and you have something important to share with the world now. So, follow your heart and don’t be deterred." Sally Trotman

"There could well be a link between events now and those of mid-August. Perhaps someone will come back into your life or maybe some other story was left unfinished…" Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You are a master at manifesting, and your work is nearly done regarding a particular dream of yours. Stay positive and trust that what you desire is on its way." Sally Trotman