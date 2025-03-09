Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 10th - 16th March 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 10th - 16th March 2025 , from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 10th - 16th March 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"An innovator and leader, it’s time to use these skills in your working life. If you feel the need to study again, it would be a good time to start." Sally Trotman

"Burning the candle at both ends is the way to get burnout. Take a break. Have a couple of early nights. Anything or anyone worth having will wait for you." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Known for your tact and peace-loving nature, you dislike being involved in conflicts. However, the current situation is testing you, and you may need to assert yourself more than usual." Sally Trotman

"There’s no way to please some people. Maybe you can alter a date or tweak a plan, but if it’s going to compromise the end product, it’s not worth it." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"If you feel like you need a change, take a day trip to somewhere new to fulfil your restless nature. Just making some small tweaks will create a positive shift." Sally Trotman

"Wednesday’s total eclipse falls on the axis of life-direction, signalling changes on the work front or in regard to your home and family. Let the cards fall as they may." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You may feel like you’re under quite a lot of obligation right now, but, rest assured, this sense of overwhelm will pass. Stay focused on the present and your priorities." Sally Trotman

"Important journeys are made under these stars, whether in the way of experience and knowledge or in miles. Be prepared to take your time or to go back in time." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"More will be revealed to you, so be patient and take one step at a time. If you feel impatient with the process, look at how far you have come." Sally Trotman

"You can’t argue with the figures. This isn’t the time to spend on the promise of tomorrow, it’s the time to stay within your limits and play by the rules." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Very often your intuitive, inner guidance is spot on, so trust it. So, try not to slip into over analysis because this will muddy the matter and confuse your clarity." Sally Trotman

"A total eclipse in Virgo is a sign of great things to come. A relationship could be at a crossroads or you may be about to meet an important person." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Make sure you focus on your desired outcome rather than your fears. The sky is the limit, so visualise what you want and zone in on this with unwavering faith." Sally Trotman

"Don’t be tempted to take a shortcut. Rules and regulations are there for a reason. This isn’t’ the funnest week of the month, but it can be put to good purpose." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Sometimes we can’t agree with those close to us, but we can come at things from a place of compassion and understanding. Tap into your empathy now to find peace." Sally Trotman

"All things come together in time, and if you’ve been waiting for something to happen or someone to give you an answer, that time has arrived. It’s a done deal." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You are such a positive and forward-looking Fire sign. Know that the change you most seek is on the horizon, so keep your firmly set eye on your desired outcome." Sally Trotman

"A decision made now will not be easy to reverse. So, think very carefully before signing up to a long-term agreement or making your opinions known. Best to stay safe." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"It’s important to share your feelings with someone close, who you trust. If you feel alone with your thoughts, remember how much you help others when you’re present for them." Sally Trotman

"Sticking to your principles is good, but sometimes the spirit of the law is more important than the letter is. Bend a little because things will flow much easier thereafter." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"As an Air sign, things can easily become overcomplicated with way too many options and ideas. Now it is prime time to simplify things and find an exciting, fresh perspective." Sally Trotman

"What happens now is meant to be. Eclipses are like that. They bring you to a junction and you get to choose which way to turn. Follow the direction of your heart." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Remember that worry is negative prayer, so focus on your desires and see them manifesting. This is your time to shine brightly, which will, in turn, help others as well." Sally Trotman