Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 27th October - 9th November 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 27th October - 9th November 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 27th October - 9th November 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Moon in Aries on 3 November helps you gain clarity about an important issue. You know in your heart what is right for you, so move forward with confidence." Sally Trotman

"Take the road less travelled. Whether you’re making a journey or putting together plans and projects, same-old, same-old is not the way to go. Old roads lead to dead ends." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"On 5 November, the Full Moon’s in Taurus. This only happens once a year so enjoy it. Write three goals for the year ahead, then make a plan to fulfil them." Sally Trotman

"The situation may not be as daunting as it seems. Other people don’t have all the answers and will welcome someone who does. Go into meetings armed with new ideas." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You’re not afraid to think outside the box and try new things. This is the perfect moment to go for what you really want, not what you think you should." Sally Trotman

"On the plus side, someone may have an offer you can’t afford to resist. However, it may feel like you’ve been ambushed. Do what you do best, talk it through." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your gentle nature is an asset and you tend to read between the lines well, knowing when something isn’t right. This time speak up and let your feelings be known." Sally Trotman

"Things may be moving too fast for you, so until you can see more of the picture, hold still. What’s decided early in the week could be reversed down the line." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You’ve been busy focusing on what everyone else needs, but now it’s time to look at what’s really important for you. Rest, reflect, and then act when you feel ready. Sally Trotman

"Snap, crackle, pop! It’s all happening right now, and in a nanosecond. Be prepared to change plans and be open to the new, the different and, very possibly, the inconvenient. " Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Although you might feel like you don’t have the clarity you need to move forward, you’re being shown the answers to your prayers. Notice the signs and follow your hunch." Sally Trotman

"If you’re travelling, be prepared for detours and delays, and even if you’re not, this is a week of confusion and chaos. So, trim your schedule and expect the unexpected." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Venus in your sign helps you to lighten up and connect with new people. Perhaps one of these fresh links will lead to an exciting partnership or new love interest." Sally Trotman

"There’s no way to sit on that famous Libran fence. People will expect answers and you’re going to have to jump one way or the other. And in a heartbeat." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Sun in Scorpio helps you achieve an important milestone. You’re an ambitious person with the ability to go far. Believe in yourself and don’t quit until the miracle occurs." Sally Trotman

"Simmering situations come to the bubble. Maybe it’s you who is ready to make an all-or-nothing decision or events could lead you to the point of no return. Breathe." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Mars moves into Sagittarius on 5 November, where it will stay for the next month. Notice what energises you and where you feel motivated. Let your passion lead the way." Sally Trotman

"Do nothing in haste, and nothing in anger. Take your time. In this astrological climate deeds done in the heat of the moment lead to broken alliances, even broken hearts." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"The universe is guiding you to make a change in your working life. Whilst you prefer to stick with the status quo, there’s an exciting new opportunity on the horizon." Sally Trotman

"Enjoy living in a time of uncertainty. That said, try to avoid giving in to unrealistic demands but do be prepared to tweak arrangements and adapt to other people’s opinions." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"If you are struggling to make an important decision, then ask yourself which way brings me closer to my divine purpose and what might be distracting me from my goal?" Sally Trotman

"There is a sense of an ending in these current stars. Something has done its time and either a celebration is in store or a period of reflection and withdrawal." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You are in touch with what is true for you now, so trust your gut and lovingly assert yourself where you need to. The sky’s the limit for you." Sally Trotman

"Journeys of the real or metaphorical kind are going to take you in unexpected directions. It’s not that you shouldn’t go, more you need back-up plans and a sharp eye." Penny Thornton