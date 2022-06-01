W&H shopping edit: What to buy in June

June is a month of long-awaited good weather, the start of festival season, and the time when many of us will be getting ready for seasonal events like Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour.

It's also the time to finesse holiday plans and stock up on all the hot weather essentials; from the best tinted moisturizer with SPF to the best luggage deals for last-minute trips. If you're still stuck on what to wear for your vacation or researching all the best heatwave-friendly beauty products, we've got you covered. We've rounded up all the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle buys for June 2023, with the latest releases and must-haves for the season.

What to buy in June: The W&H shopping edit

Beauty

1. Haus Labs Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer RRP: £25.99 If you're after a long-lasting lipstick that you can apply without the assistance of one of the best lip liners, the Lip Lacquer from Lady Gaga's new make-up collection has some serious staying power. Choose from six shades, from deep red to warm beige, and shake the applicator for shine that lasts all day.

2. Skin Rocks the Cream Cleanser RRP: £32 Whether or not you double cleanse, using one of the best cleansing balms to remove make-up before going in with a soothing cleanser, this Skin Rocks option should be on your radar. It gently removes make-up, SPF and more whilst hydrating the skin and working to repair its barrier, so it's great for those with sensitive and/or dry skin.

3. Manucurist Active Glow RRP: £16 If you're giving your nails a break from your regular BIAB nails or acrylic appointments, you need this treatment from Manucurist. It works to heal and strengthen the nails - with nourishing ingredients such as sweet almond oil and raspberry extract - at the same time as giving them a glossy, shiny finish.

4. Hair by Sam McKnight Sundaze Sea Spray RRP: £26 As the hot weather amps up and so does the humidity, you may find yourself struggling with unruly, frizzy hair, especially if your strands have a curly or wavy texture. Fear not, as this sea spray is one of the best hair products for humidity, to avoid Monica-Geller-in-Barbados levels of frizz; it also protects your hair from UV rays, which can lead to breakage. Scrunch into wet hair before air drying or diffusing, or spritz in-between hair wash days for instant beachy waves.

5. Monday Muse The Powder Enzyme Exfoliant RRP: £45 Though it comes out as a powder, this exfoliant transforms into a creamy, cleanser-like liquid with a few drops of water. When used a couple of times a week, this gentle product evens skin texture and dull complexions, while de-clogging pores and limiting sebum production, meaning it's ideal for sensitive skin.

Fashion

1. Erica Smocked Ticking Stripe Sundress RRP: £65 Wondering what to wear to Wimbledon? This smocked sundress is perfect for throwing on when the sun is out but you don't want to show too much skin. The thick straps are as stretchy as the comfy, shirred bodice, and it still feels lightweight and breezy, even though the tiered skirt is lined with an extra layer. And there's pockets! Made from 100% cotton, this will last you for many summers to come.

2. Cream Linen Blend Tie Shoulder Meg Playsuit RRP: £59 We've been thinking about how to style linen pants for work recently, but when it's truly heating up outside, this breathable linen playsuit is perfect. Coming in two different colors - a goes-with-everything black or an understated cream - the shirred back is super comfy, and the tie-up straps make it adjustable, too.

4. Light Before Dark Priya Paisley Asymmetrical Mini Dress RRP: £54 This dress is a dead ringer for the dress Carrie Bradshaw wears in Sex and the City when she falls into a lake (if you know, you know), so if you're wondering how to dress like Carrie Bradshaw, look no further. The asymmetrical hem of this gorgeous dress features frills which climb all the way up along one of the spaghetti straps.

5. Yellow Tropical Frill Hell Smock Dress RRP: £40 Sponsored Struggling with what to wear to a festival? This oversized smock dress is easy to throw on when temperatures are high, and the bright, tropical print means you can just as easily pack it in your suitcase if you need holiday outfit ideas.

6. Monki Cotton Midi Dress RRP: £35 We're obsessed with this dress at the woman&home office. It comes in a range of colours, is extremely flattering, and we love the midaxi length; it sits high enough that you could still show off a pair of the best cowboy boots, or pair with the best white trainers.

7. M&S Linen Rich Belted Utility Shorts RRP: £22.50 Sponsored These loose-fitting yet high-waisted shorts are made from linen and viscose, so they're airy and comfortable, making for a smart investment for summer. If you're looking for a smart-casual look, pair the shorts with a crisp white shirt for your summer capsule wardrobe.

8. Modibodi One Shoulder One Piece RRP: £59 You may have heard of period pants, but did you know you could also get period-proof swimwear? This one-shoulder swimsuit is so stylish you'd never know it's also working to help you feel comfortable and supported if you're swimming or sunbathing while menstruating. However, it is best suited to those days where your flow is lighter.

9. River Floral Tiered Midi Dress RRP: £149 Sponsored For occasions attended in very hot weather this summer, it can be hard to find a flattering, breathable dress that'll make you feel comfortable and stylish all day. This midi dress has spaghetti straps and a lightweight tiered skirt that's perfect for a heatwave, while the thicker bodice and matching belt will make you feel supported.

Lifestyle

1. All Plants First Taste Bundle RRP: £25 It can be hard to find the time to make healthy, satisfying meals that are quick and easy, but takeaway and frozen meals often sacrifice nutrition for ease. All Plants offer bundles and subscriptions of plant-based, hearty meals, portioned for one person, to keep in your freezer for the next time you can think of nothing less appealling than spending the whole evening cooking. What's more, first-time customers can get 40% off their first box with All Plants, as well as 15% off the second and third.