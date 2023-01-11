W&H shopping edit: What to buy in January

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Happy New Year and welcome to the first woman&home shopping edit of 2023.

The New Year is a time for fresh starts and new routines, whether that's downloading the best productivity apps to get more out of your day, trying a plant-based diet, changing up your workouts, overhauling your approach to wellness or decluttering your makeup drawers and cleaning out your closet for a more organised life.

This month's shopping edit is dedicated to our favourite product launches for fresh starts and new routines. So whatever your goals are for 2023, woman&home will be right here with you to help you achieve them.

What to buy in January: The W&H shopping edit

Beauty

Sundae Whipped Shower Foam at Cult Beauty for £12 (opens in new tab)

Diptyque Do Son Limited Edition EDT 30ml at Liberty London for £57 (opens in new tab)

Fashion

View Wide Leg Trousers at Roman Clothing (opens in new tab)

View cut-out midi dress at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

Wellness

Saucony Triumph 20 Running Trainers at Wiggle for £155 (opens in new tab)

View Printed Padded Scoop Neck Swimsuit at M&S (opens in new tab)