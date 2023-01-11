W&H shopping edit: What to buy in January
Welcome to the January shopping edit, our first round-up of 2023 full of all the latest beauty, fashion and lifestyle launches to start the New Year as we mean to go on
Happy New Year and welcome to the first woman&home shopping edit of 2023.
The New Year is a time for fresh starts and new routines, whether that's downloading the best productivity apps to get more out of your day, trying a plant-based diet, changing up your workouts, overhauling your approach to wellness or decluttering your makeup drawers and cleaning out your closet for a more organised life.
This month's shopping edit is dedicated to our favourite product launches for fresh starts and new routines. So whatever your goals are for 2023, woman&home will be right here with you to help you achieve them.
What to buy in January: The W&H shopping edit
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Beauty
- Sundae Whipped Shower Foam at Cult Beauty for £12 (opens in new tab)
- Diptyque Do Son Limited Edition EDT 30ml at Liberty London for £57 (opens in new tab)
- Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil (Lunar New Year Edition) at Harrods for £55 (opens in new tab)
Fashion
- View Women's Micro D™ Snap-T® Fleece Pullover at Patagonia (opens in new tab)
- View Wide Leg Trousers at Roman Clothing (opens in new tab)
- View cut-out midi dress at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)
Wellness
- Saucony Triumph 20 Running Trainers at Wiggle for £155 (opens in new tab)
- View Printed Padded Scoop Neck Swimsuit at M&S (opens in new tab)
- Innermost Fit Protein at Innermost for £29.95 (opens in new tab)
An internationally published digital journalist and editor who specialises in SEO strategy and content production, Rachael has worked as a writer and editor for both news and lifestyle websites in the UK and abroad.
Rachael's published work covers a broad spectrum of topics and she has written about everything from the future of sustainable travel, to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world we live in, to the psychology of colour.
