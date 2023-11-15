Zara Tindall's velvet cutout embellished dress is so perfect for Christmas party season

Zara Tindall's velvet embellished dress that she wore at a recent event might be the most perfect party look for the festive season

When it comes to finding the perfect Christmas Party dress, many of us want to find something chic and timeless that is also perfectly in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023. Well, Zara Tindall just stepped out in what might be the most perfect festive look that is trendy, a little bit sultry, and perfectly Christmassy!

On November 14th, 2023, Princess Anne's daughter Zara attended the VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods in London. For this high-class event, the royal wore a stunning black velvet midi dress with gorgeous beaded embellishments around the neckline and waist. In honour of the event hosted by Rebecca Vallance, Zara wore one of the designer's own pieces, the ‘Eva’ Cut Out-Detail Midi Dress in Black which retails at £872 and is still available to purchase in some stores.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Vallance Eva cut out-detail midi dress Visit Site RRP: £872 | Rebecca Vallance. This black mid-length straight hem dress features bead embellishment and cut-out detailing. John Lewis Jolie Moi Velvet Bodycon Midi Dress, Black Visit Site RRP: £55.25 | John Lewis. Cinching in the figure thanks to the bodycon cut, this midi dress from Jolie Moi is made using a blend of fabrics. Self Portrait Black Velvet Embellished midi dress Visit Site RRP: £400 | Self Portrait. Cut from black velvet, this midi style features slightly puffed sleeves and a U-bar detail at the bodice that's embellished with oversized gems.

The dress was incredibly flattering and featured statement puffed sleeves, a long mid-length hem which is perfect for a more formal occasion, and a combination of crystal embellishments and a soft velvet fabric - always a winner for the festive season!

The royal paired this velvet dress with a pair of Auazzura suede pumps, the 'Forever Marilyn' black heels which featured a perfect pointed toe and delicate heel which perfectly complemented the quiet luxury style of the dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ensemble was simply lovely on Zara and the royal was later photographed wearing this exact same ensemble as she attended her uncle, King Charles' 75th birthday party later in the evening with the rest of the extended Royal Family.