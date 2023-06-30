We're obsessed with Princess Beatrice's fresh white Zara jacket that's perfect for summer outfits

Princess Beatrice's Zara jacket was the perfect summer cover-up as the Princess attended an important engagement in Huddersfield.

Princess Beatrice attended a recent engagement in Huddersfield.

The Princess attended this engagement in her capacity as the Patron of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The royals are known for having expansive wardrobes, and whether it's Kate Middleton's dresses or Duchess Sophie's summer espadrilles, we love finding a royal outfit that we can copy - and won't break the bank! Princess Beatrice has provided us with the perfect summer look as she wore a fresh white Zara jacket to a recent Huddersfield engagement.

The Princess was snapped wearing the cropped Maxi Bomber Jacket with Pockets from Zara on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The jacket features an upturned collar, buttons down the front of the jacket, and blouson sleeves that nip in at the wrist.

This lowkey event wasn't widely published, but some people from the event posted images of the Princess in action in her Zara look. As did the event space for the engagement.

I was invited as a guest to meet and have lunch at ‘The Three Acres with HRH Princess Beatrice who is the Patron of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which was my chosen charity as Mayor of Kirklees.It was nice listening to HRH Princess Beatrice talk passionately about FMNCH. pic.twitter.com/yC3uOj6NCPJune 28, 2023 See more

Maxi Bomber Jacket with Pockets, (£89.99) $129.00 | Zara Cropped bomber jacket with round neck and long sleeves. Extra large front patch pockets with flaps. Interior lining. Matching tonal rib trim. Front snap button closure.

To complete this look, the Princess wore a Jasper Conran shirt dress that she has been photographed in before. The dress was the ‘Blythe’ Full Skirt Shirt Midi Dress in Yellow/Multi which typically retails at around £250 ($300). The thrifty Princess has worn this dress many times, and the bold colors and print of the look perfectly complemented her hair and skin tone.

The Princess also wore a fashionable pair of ballerina flats which is one of the main shoe trends of 2023. Beatrice wore a pair of Lambskin Ballerines in Beige & Black from Chanel. While the shoe may still be heavily associated with the noughties, this choice of footwear was a perfect addition to this look and created a comfortable yet fashionable ensemble.

Fans loved this look on the Princess and many took to complement her outfit online. "Beatrice looks chic and up to date!" said one commenter. "Love the ensemble; the jacket is perfect to make it a casual working day outfit," said another. "I like this look. I think it’s a great summer outfit," said yet another.

Others were less keen on the Princess's choice to roll up the sleeves of her jacket, while still leaving the sleeves of her shirt dress rolled down. However, this was more a styling choice than a fashion mishap, and we still adore this fresh white look that added a more casual feel to the Princess' look.