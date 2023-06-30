Charles and Camilla set for big move from Clarence House to iconic royal home - but they'll have to wait

It has just been announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla are going to be relocating in the near future to this iconic royal residence!

Since the Queen's death in September 2022, there are a number of royal residences that have become available.

It has just been revealed that the King and Queen are set to move into one of the most iconic residences.

It has been revealed that the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, are set to make the move up The Mall as they relocate from Clarence House to the most iconic royal property - Buckingham Palace.

Hello reported, "His Majesty King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla have confirmed that they will be leaving their home of 20 years, Clarence House, and relocating to Buckingham Palace."

(Image credit: Pawel Libera/LightRocket via Getty Images)

However, the royal couple may have to hold their horses when it comes to packing up their belongings and moving down the road, as there is a slight delay to these plans.

The Palace is currently undergoing renovations that are meant to last for another few years! The Sovereign Grant report revealed that the renovations to Buckingham Palace are more than halfway through, but there are still three more years of renovations expected.

"Reservicing of Buckingham Palace, now in its seventh year - a major overhaul of essential building services to ensure the Palace is protected for future generations." This means that there are just three years left of the refurbishment and the property will be fully completed in 2026," read the report.

(Image credit: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

This could mean that the royal couple will wait until the renovations are completed before they move into the apartments that are situated in the Palace's North Wing, and have been used over the years as a home for the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

However, the former monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, did still use some of these apartments while she was alive. Granted she did spend more time at Balmoral Castle and Windsor Castle, but her home at Buckingham Palace was still functional.

At the time when the renovations were announced, the Royal website explored the building work needed and explained that the home will still be 'occupied' during the 10-year renovation period.

The website read, "The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased program of works over ten years. The program will realize a series of long-term financial and environmental benefits, as well as improvements to visitor access." It then crucially added, "The Palace will remain occupied and fully operational for the duration."

This could mean that the King and Queen make the move to the Palace in a few years when the renovations are done, or they may be able to move in sooner. In any case, the royal couple may choose to hold onto their residence at Clarence House which has been their home for many years.